The Bronx Roll Out Limited-Edition “Watering The Well” Craft Beer Collaboration With Fall Brewing Company

The Bronx, whose upcoming album, Bronx VI (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR), is already stacking up widespread praise including Consequence describing the music as joyous rock’n’roll” and Brooklyn Vegan saying “their sound is as full of venom and vinegar as ever,” debut the third single from the upcoming album, releasing “Watering The Well” (https://thebronx.lnk.to/WTWPR/youtube) this morning.

“’Watering The Well’ is equal parts rock n roll rendezvous and back alley Bronx beatdown! With an opening riff that doubles as a call to the wild,” offers Bronx vocalist Matt Caughthran, “and a rhythm section dirtier than the Detroit gutter, listening to this song after midnight will 100% get you arrested.”

The SoCal band, in partnership with San Diego-based Fall Brewing Company, have created a limited-edition, easy drinking lager of the same name (“Watering The Well”), which will be released on May 29. The band stops by the brewery that afternoon (3 p.m. pacific) with exclusive posters, rare and out of print vinyl (including the sold out “Watering The Well” 7-inch) and a commemorative t-shirt.

The Bronx have also partnered with several highly-regarded artists for their now sold out Bronx VI 7-inch series, with “Watering The Well” featuring the artwork of Brian Montuori. The internationally renowned painter is known both for his large scale, often animal-centric, pieces, as well the instantly recognizable covers of The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Miss Machine and One Of Us Is The Killer, and Dälek’s From Filthy Tongue of Gods and Griots. A limited number of “Watering The Well” 7-inch singles are available. Previously released Bronx VI singles have featured the artwork of Jeremy Dean (“White Shadow” – https://youtu.be/pliCeI6ZKps) and DabsMyla (“Superbloom” – https://youtu.be/Lwp0SRmJ_W0).

Two North American festival performances have been announced in recent weeks: Sept 18 at Riot Fest and Sept. 25 at Punk Rock Bowling. The band previously confirmed an extensive early 2022 UK tour with Every Time I Die.

The Bronx tour dates:

September 18 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 25 Las Vegas, NV Punk Rock Bowling

January 27 Brighton, UK Chalk

January 28 Nottingham, UK Rock City

January 29 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz

January 30 Liverpool, UK Invisible Wind Factory

February 1 Glasglow, UK SWG3 Galvanisers

February 2 Newcastle, UK Boiler Shop

February 3 Leeds, UK Stylus

February 4 Bristol, UK SWX

February 5 London, UK Roundhouse

Album pre-orders are available now (https://thebronx.lnk.to/bronxviPR) with the collection available digitally, on CD and on vinyl. Several limited-edition vinyl variants have sold out as has the “Mirror Press” series (400 available), which featured a collectible, handmade wooden box embossed with the band’s logo, a lyrical decoder mirror, 7-inch slip mat. and featuring room for each of the sought after singles. A small number of each of the 11 7-inch singles will be made available as each is released. Bronx VI was produced by Joe Barresi (Tool, Melvins, Bad Religion) at his House of Compression studio in Pasadena, Calif.

ABOUT THE BRONX

The Bronx formed in 2002, releasing their self-titled debut album the following year. Over the Los Angeles-based band’s 19 year career, The Bronx have released five original albums under their original namesake, and three albums under their alter ego, Mariachi El Bronx. Both iterations of the now legendary SoCal outfit have been hailed for harnessing the “unleashed cries of youthful blue-collar anguish” (Los Angeles Times), and for writing “hard-hitting and catchy hard rock tracks” (Loudwire). The Bronx is Matt Caughthran (vocals), Joby J. Ford (guitar), Ken Horne (guitar), Brad Magers (bass) and Joey Castillo (drums).

