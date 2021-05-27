WEREWOLVES WITHIN: New Trailer and Poster Art For Josh Ruben’s New Horror Comedy Debuts!

The official trailer for WEREWOLVES WITHIN has been unleashed! This exciting new film from director Josh Ruben (SCARE ME), and penned by screenwriter and bestselling author, Mishna Wolff (I’M DOWN) – is based on the virtual reality video game by Ubisoft.

The ensemble cast includes Sam Richardson (VEEP, DETROITERS), Milana Vayntrub (THIS IS US), George Basil (CRASHING), Sarah Burns (BARRY), Michael Chernus (TOMMY/CBS), Catherine Curtin (ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK), Wayne Duvall (THE HUNT), Harvey Guillén (WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS), Rebecca Henderson (RUSSIAN DOLL), Cheyenne Jackson (30 ROCK), Michaela Watkins (BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON), and Glenn Fleshler (TRUE DETECTIVE).

Check out the new artwork and trailer below, along with the official synopsis and director’s statement for the film.

IFC Films will release the film theatrically on June 25th, 2021 and On Demand & Digital Platforms July 2nd, 2021.

SYNOPSIS:

After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson) and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

DIRECTOR’S STATEMENT

I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within. As a kid, I’d freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws — hell, I loved horror). That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not) is so much of what makes Werewolves so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us.

