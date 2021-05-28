Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Wrath of Man’ Starring Jason Statham Explodes Onto Blu-ray In July!

Director Guy Ritchie’s latest film, “Wrath of Man”, will be available on Digital June 29 and on Blu-ray and DVD on July 13. The Blu-ray disc features the film in hi-definition and the DVD features the film in standard definition. Starring Jason Statham, “Wrath of Man” is an action-packed revenge heist film about a mysterious security guard out to settle a score.

Directed by Ritchie from a screenplay by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davis, the film stars Statham, Scott Eastwood (“The Fate of the Furious,” “Pacific Rim: Uprising”), “Andy Garcia (“The Mule,” “Oceans Thirteen”), Holt McCallany (“Three Kings”, “Fight Club”), Jeffrey Donovan (“Hitch”, “Sicario,” TV’s “Burn Notice”), Josh Hartnett (“Pearl Harbor”, “Black Hawk Down”), Laz Alonso (“Avatar”, “Fast & Furious”), Chris Reilly (TV’s “Game of Thrones”), Raul Castillo (television’s “Looking”), DeObia Oparei (television’s “Game of Thrones,” “Moulin Rouge!”) and Eddie Marsan (“The Gentlemen,” “Sherlock Holmes,” “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows”).

The film is Ritchie’s fourth directorial collaboration with Statham.

The film is produced by Ritchie, Atkinson, and Bill Block and is based on the 2004 French film “Cash Truck” (“Le Convoyeur”), written and directed by Nicolas Boukhrief.

SYNOPSIS

Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

