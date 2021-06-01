Broadcasting Legend Jim Lampley Becomes The Lead Voice Of Triller Fight Club

Triller Fight Club today announced that it has signed Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Lampley as its new lead play-by-play voice. Lampley will begin his multi-fight deal with the historic June 19 Triller Fight Club card at Miami’s loanDepot park, which will feature both men’s and women’s undisputed world title fights for the first time. Headlining the event, ‘The Takeover’ Teófimo López, (16-0, 12 KOs), will defend his Undisputed Lightweight World Titles (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBC, RING) for the first time against Mandatory Challenger ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 12 KOs). Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and is spearheaded by Ryan Kavanaugh. Produced by “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and featuring a pre-event concert by superstars Meek Mill, Myke Towers, Snoop Dogg and Lunay (more to be announced), the Fight Club event is an unprecedented evening combining the world’s best boxers and entertainers in a not-to-be-missed, four-quadrant entertainment extravaganza.

“It is an honor and a privilege to welcome the preeminent voice in boxing, Jim Lampley, to Triller Fight Club,” Ryan Kavanaugh said. “We will blend all the best elements of music, entertainment and sports, and there is no one better to help lead our broadcasts for fans of all ages than Jim.”

“I am impressed that Triller Fight Club is aggressively seeking to put together the best telecast possible, and it is that mentality that makes Triller the best possible platform for my return to ringside,” said Lampley. “This first telecast features Teofimo Lopez, conqueror of the great Vasiliy Lomachenko and an exciting new talent who has already made a historic mark on the sport. That says it all for me.”

After more than three decades in network television, and nearly 30 of them as host of HBO’s flagship World Championship Boxing franchise, Jim Lampley is one of America’s most renowned and respected broadcasters and journalists. He was host and blow-by-blow announcer for all HBO Boxing telecasts from March 1988 until December 2018 and has called some the biggest fights in the history of the sport. From the biggest upset in heavyweight championship history (Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas in 1990), to the stirring trilogies between Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe and Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward, to the remarkable triumph of 45-year-old George Foreman over Michael Moorer in 1994, to the long-awaited showdown between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002, to the prolific confrontation between Oscar de la Hoya and Floyd Mayweather in 2007, Lampley and history have gone hand in hand.

The four-time Sports Emmy® Award-winner has also covered more Olympics than nearly any other American broadcaster and has covered every major sports event through the course of his extensive career. Lampley also founded Atticus Entertainment, which collaborated in 2012 with renowned filmmaker Peter Berg on the critically-acclaimed prime time HBO series On Freddie Roach and produced HBO’s The Fight Game With Jim Lampley. Lampley was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and was enshrined in June of 2015.

Triller Fight Club will be the first-ever boxing event held at loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins and will be configured in an intimate and unique setting with full open seating for the first time since COVID. The event offers something for everyone: boxing purists, music lovers, adults and kids. Prices will range from $50 to $3,000 and will include options from VIP ringside seats to traditional seats in the stadium upper and lower bowls, as well as seats near the two entertainment stages on either side of the ring, positioned at the pitcher’s mound. For tickets and information, visit www.TrillerFightClub.com .

Previously announced on the main card and co-featured, competing for the Women’s Super-Middleweight Undisputed World Title, Franchon ‘The Heavy Hitting Diva’ Crews-Dezurn, (7-1, 2 KOs), holder of the WBO/WBC belts battles WBA/IBF title holder Erin Cederroos, (8-0, 4 KO), over ten rounds. The victor will also receive the RING Magazine belt.

In a heavyweight clash, Las Vegas, NV resident Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II, (19-1-1, 3 KOs), will battle Michael ‘White Delight’ Wilson, (21-1, 10 KOs), of Medford, OR in a ten-round WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator. Hunter is currently ranked #7 by Ring Magazine and #10 by ESPN.

Competing for the WBC International Super Featherweight Silver Championship, Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences, (23-2-1, 12 KOs) of San Jose, CA meets Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll, (19-2-1, 5 KOs), of Dublin, Ireland in a scheduled 10-rounder.

The evening kicks off three-hour pre-event concert kicks off at 6:00pm EDT, with Meek Mill, Myke Towers, Snoop Dogg and Lunay—and others to be announced, performing before the most exciting, thrill-packed fight of the year, a four-hour boxing extravanganza which will also offer entertainment between fights once the fight card starts. There will also be a surprise performance of a never-before-seen, never-to be-seen-again duet.

Additional fights and entertainment will be announced in the coming days.

FITE, the world’s premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the June 19 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com .

The PPV is now available for purchase at the “earlybird” price of $49.99 (U.S. & Canada), and will rise to $59.99 if purchased on June 19th, day of the event. Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/teofimo-lopez-vs-george-kambosos/2p97b/ for international pricing.

TEXT “FIGHT” TO 75303

About FITE:

FITE is the premier global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry’s marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 4.4MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Virgin Media, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow FITE on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If it Happens, it’s on FITE.

About loanDepot park:

loanDepot park is a state-of-the-art retractable roof ballpark located in the heart of Miami. Built in 2012 and located fewer than two miles from downtown Miami, loanDepot park’s uniqueness and attractiveness, including unobstructed views of Miami’s skyline made possible by six operable glass panels, have made the venue a go-to destination for world-class entertainment, hosting a variety of sporting events as well as many business and entertainment events.

About TrillerNet:

FITE and Triller Fight Club are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L’Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D’Amelios Family’s “Ask a DAM Question,” Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let’s Do It, DJ Khaled’s Spreading Love, Hype House’s Thomas Petrou’s Coffee Talks, Josh Richards’ Josh Pong, Ur Lov’d: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe’s Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson’s Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.