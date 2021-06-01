Larkin Poe To Headline 2021 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Larkin Poe, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated sister duo comprised of Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalists Rebecca and Megan Lovell, are hitting the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Kicking off on September 15, 2021, The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Larkin Poe will see the band hitting major cities across the U.S.

The pair will join previous alumni of the tastemaker concert series, including Lindsay Ell, Bones UK, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Macklemore, The Chainsmokers, Mike Shinoda, Cole Swindell, and many others. Since its inception in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has grown into the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, showcasing the hottest breakthrough artists on groundbreaking nationwide tours.

In 2020, Larkin Poe ascended to #1 on an array of Billboard charts with their widely-acclaimed fifth studio album, Self Made Man, available via the band’s own Tricki-Woo Records. The COVID-19 lockdown didn’t keep the Lovells from reaching their fans; the duo performed a number of “Home Sweet Home” livestream concerts and added to their much-loved YouTube covers series. Last summer, they released their second full-length of the year, Kindred Spirits, a self-produced collection of stripped-back covers both classic and new, including songs by the Allman Brothers Band, Robert Johnson, Elton John, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

This spring, the band launched LPTV, a subscription-based livestreaming and video-on-demand platform offering exclusive concerts and original content. The duo also joined Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty to perform “Pride (In the Name of Love)” at the 2021 ACM Awards. They will also be featured on a track on ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbon’s forthcoming solo album, Hardware.

As all of the music for Self Made Man was originally written with live performance in mind, Larkin Poe is truly excited to finally let the songs breathe.

“We can’t wait to get back on stage with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour this fall for the first time since our album, Self Made Man, came out!” said Larkin Poe. “It’s going to feel so good to be back in a room with people celebrating live music again!”

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour featuring Larkin Poe launches on September 15, 2021. For tickets and additional information, visit www.outbreakpresents.com.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Larkin Poe

September 15 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

September 16 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

September 17 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 26 – Prestonburg, KY – Mountain Arts Center

October 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

October 8 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

October 9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

October 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

October 12 – Buffalo, NY – Forbes Theatre

October 14 – Albany, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

October 15 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

October 16 – Baltimore, MD – The Recher

October 19 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVA

October 21 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

October 22 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

October 28 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

October 29 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

October 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Fountain Street Church

October 31 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

November 5 – Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford

November 6 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

November 7 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

November 10 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theatre

November 11 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

November 13 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

December 3 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

December 4 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

