The Psychedelic Furs Announce Dates For ‘Made Of Rain” Tour

The Psychedelic Furs have announced plans for an eagerly awaited North American headline tour. The Made Of Rain Tour kicks off September 15 in Indianapolis and continues through late November. Highlights include shows at historic venues such as Chicago’s Vic Theatre (September 16), New Orleans’ Tipitina’s (October 23), and New York City’s legendary Apollo Theatre (November 13). Special guests throughout the tour will include Royston Langston, lead singer and songwriter of Spacehog (October 16-November 20). Tickets for all announced dates are on sale this Friday, June 4; for complete details and ticket information, please visit thepsychedelicfurs.com

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS ‘MADE OF RAIN TOUR 2021’

SEPTEMBER

15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

OCTOBER

01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

NOVEMBER

2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre

7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre

12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot

16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

The Made of Rain Tour will see The Psychedelic Furs performing a dazzling live show encompassing hits from their timeless catalog alongside songs from their acclaimed new album, Made of Rain, available now in a variety of formats – including digital download, streaming, CD, and 2LP vinyl – HERE. Produced by Richard Fortus with The Psychedelic Furs and mixed by Tim Palmer (David Bowie, U2, Robert Plant), the album includes such singles as “Come All Ye Faithful,” “No One,” “Don’t Believe,” “You’ll Be Mine,” and “Wrong Train,” the latter recently joined by a striking official music video directed by award-winning artist, and filmmaker Hans Neleman and streaming now via YouTube HERE.

Made of Rain made a spectacular US chart debut upon its July 2020 release, entering Billboard’s “Top Current Albums” chart at #11 while also taking up residence at #3 on “Indie Albums,” and Top 5 on both the Current Rock and Alternative Album Charts. The album was met by worldwide critical praise and featured in many year-end “Best Of” roundups and reviews including Mojo, Uncut, Good Morning America, and Vive Le Rock!, which named it as its “Album of the Year.”

The Psychedelic Furs – who will play several UK shows during September and October (including London’s famed Royal Albert Hall) as part of the Made Of Rain Tour – have toured frequently in recent years, with highlights including tours of North America, South America, Europe, and the UK (the latter culminating with a triumphant sold out performance at London’s famed Roundhouse), as well as noteworthy festival appearances at Spain’s Benicàssim Festival, London’s All Points East and the O2 Wireless Festival in Hyde Park.

Since arriving on the post-punk landscape, The Psychedelic Furs’ have reverberated and resonated with every generation that followed, with fellow artists from The Strokes and The Killers to R.E.M., Foo Fighters and Bob Dylan singing their praises. Indeed, recent years have only seen the band’s legend growing, evidenced by more than 150M worldwide streams of their songs and counting.

Made of Rain is preceded by seven studio albums, including The Psychedelic Furs (1980), Talk Talk Talk(1981), Forever Now (1982), Mirror Moves (1984), Midnight To Midnight (1987), Book Of Days (1989) and World Outside (1991). Among their many singles are such enduring classics as “Sister Europe,” “Love My Way,” “The Ghost In You,” “Pretty In Pink,” “Heaven,” and “Heartbreak Beat.”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.