THE WRAITH: Charlie Sheen Cult Classic To Hit Blu-ray In July Via Vestron Video Collector’s Series!

A new edition to the Vestron Video Collector’s Series, the thrilling, iconic 80s film The Wraith arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) July 20 from Lionsgate. The Wraith stars Golden Globe® winner Charlie Sheen (2002, Best Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series, “Spin City”), Nick Cassavetes (Face/Off, The Hangover Part II, TV’s “Entourage”), Golden Globe® nominee Sherilyn Fenn (1991, Best Supporting Actress — Television, “Twin Peaks”), and Academy Award® nominee Randy Quaid (1973, Best Supporting Actor, The Last Detail). The Wraith will be available on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

Charlie Sheen, Nick Cassavetes, Sherilyn Fenn, and Randy Quaid star in this turbocharged cult classic! When four glowing orbs crash into each other over the Arizona desert, they leave in their wake a badass Dodge Turbo Interceptor — and its enigmatic, helmeted driver. The next day, the mysterious Jake (Sheen) appears in the town of Brooks, catching the eye of Keri (Fenn) and the ire of Packard (Cassavetes), the ruthless leader of a gang of street racers. When gang members start losing races — and lives — to the Interceptor, the recent death of Keri’s boyfriend suddenly seems connected to the arrival of Jake, the unbeatable car…and an avenging entity called The Wraith.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Mike Marvin

Audio Commentary with Actors Dave Sherrill and Jamie Bozian

“Tales from the Desert” — An Interview with Writer-Director Mike Marvin

“Rughead Speaks!” — An Interview with Actor Clint Howard

“Ride of the Future” — Interviews with Stunt Coordinator Buddy Joe Hooker and Transportation Coordinator Gary Hellerstein

“The Ghost Car” — Interviews with Visual Effects Producer Peter Kuran and Effects Animator Kevin Kutchaver

Isolated Score Selections Featuring Audio Interview with Co-Composer J. Peter Robinson

“The Wraith Filming Locations: Then and Now” Featurette

Alternate Title Sequence

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

