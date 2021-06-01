Vox&Hops Launches Brewtal North America — 22 Collabs Spreading The Love of Metal & Craft Beer!

Montreal, Quebec based Vox&Hops Metal Podcast today announces the launch of the first edition of Vox&Hops Brewtal North America presented by IndieMerchstore. Vox&Hops Brewtal North America consists of 22 Vox&Hops Alumni (past guests of the podcast) paired with breweries to create unique collaborative metal inspired craft beers for their bands.
“Last February, when we seemed to be headed towards another summer without live shows let alone metal festivals, I imagined Vox&Hops Brewtal North America to bring the metal community together,” says Matt McGachy, Cryptopsy vocalist and host of the Vox&Hops Metal Podcast.
“Initially, I was aiming for 10 collabs for the project but everyone just kept saying yes! I am unbelievably humbled that over 250 people from across North America have teamed up to spread the Vox&Hops ethos: ‘Enjoy, Life, Metal & Craft Beer’.”
• BREWTAL NORTH AMERICA OFFICIAL HOT SAUCE: Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. is giving away full bottles of the exclusive Vox&Hops Brewtal North America Scorpion hot sauce. 40 bottles are available per brewery: first come, first served!
• BREWTAL NORTH AMERICA OFFICIAL HOPS: Yakima Chief Hops has offered each participating brewery 10 kg of free hops to use in their Brewtal North America Collab.
• BEHIND THE SCENES: Mini documentaries showcasing the creation of each collaborative brew and exclusive content from the artists involved will be shared on Vox&Hops socials. The videos were created by Chris Kells, The Agonist and Vox&Hops Creative Director of Video Content.
• VIRTUAL WRAP PARTY: Come share a virtual beer with the bands and brewers on June 26 at 9 PM EDT! Follow Vox&Hops socials for the Zoom link.
The 22 Vox&Hops Brewtal North America collabs will be released between June 21 and 25 2021, at each participating brewery.
Vox&Hops Brewtal North America Pairings:
CANADA
BreWskey x Akurion
Cannery Brewing x Unleash the Archers
Henderson Brewing x Chris Soutsos of Thrashed (YouTuber)
Kahnawake Brewing x Cryptopsy
L’Apothicaire x Augury
Microbrasserie Le Fermentor x The Agonist
Microbrasserie Le Presbytère x Necrotic Mutation
New Level Brewing x Striker
OverHop Canada x Beyond Creation
Saint-Houblon x Unhuman
Third Moon Brewing x Brand of Sacrifice
8e Péché x Incandescence
USA
Bone Up Brewing x Fuming Mouth
Broken Goblet Brewing x Hath
Brutal Beerworks x Abigail Williams
Cosmic Eye Brewing x RRBG Podcast
Dry City Brew Works x Yakuza
Ghost Town Brewing x Labored Breath
Gilded Skull + Widowmaker Brewing x Summoner
Lasting Brass x Shadow of Intent
Speciation Artisan Ales x Battlecross
Wake x The Atlas Moth
About Vox&Hops:
Matt McGachy, the vocalist of extreme metal band Cryptopsy, interviews fellow metal musicians about their life and music while sharing a craft beer on his metal podcast Vox&Hops. Since its launch in 2018, the Vox&Hops Metal Podcast has released over 260 episodes with listeners in over 85 countries and fostered an amazing metal community.
For more info:
https://www.voxandhops.com
https://www.instagram.com/voxandhops
https://www.facebook.com/VoxandHops
https://www.youtube.com/voxandhops