Vox&Hops Launches Brewtal North America — 22 Collabs Spreading The Love of Metal & Craft Beer!

Montreal, Quebec based Vox&Hops Metal Podcast today announces the launch of the first edition of Vox&Hops Brewtal North America presented by IndieMerchstore. Vox&Hops Brewtal North America consists of 22 Vox&Hops Alumni (past guests of the podcast) paired with breweries to create unique collaborative metal inspired craft beers for their bands.

“Last February, when we seemed to be headed towards another summer without live shows let alone metal festivals, I imagined Vox&Hops Brewtal North America to bring the metal community together,” says Matt McGachy, Cryptopsy vocalist and host of the Vox&Hops Metal Podcast.

“Initially, I was aiming for 10 collabs for the project but everyone just kept saying yes! I am unbelievably humbled that over 250 people from across North America have teamed up to spread the Vox&Hops ethos: ‘Enjoy, Life, Metal & Craft Beer’.”

• BREWTAL NORTH AMERICA OFFICIAL HOT SAUCE: Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. is giving away full bottles of the exclusive Vox&Hops Brewtal North America Scorpion hot sauce. 40 bottles are available per brewery: first come, first served!

• BREWTAL NORTH AMERICA OFFICIAL HOPS: Yakima Chief Hops has offered each participating brewery 10 kg of free hops to use in their Brewtal North America Collab.

• BEHIND THE SCENES: Mini documentaries showcasing the creation of each collaborative brew and exclusive content from the artists involved will be shared on Vox&Hops socials. The videos were created by Chris Kells, The Agonist and Vox&Hops Creative Director of Video Content.

• VIRTUAL WRAP PARTY: Come share a virtual beer with the bands and brewers on June 26 at 9 PM EDT! Follow Vox&Hops socials for the Zoom link.

The 22 Vox&Hops Brewtal North America collabs will be released between June 21 and 25 2021, at each participating brewery.

Vox&Hops Brewtal North America Pairings:

CANADA

BreWskey x Akurion

Cannery Brewing x Unleash the Archers

Henderson Brewing x Chris Soutsos of Thrashed (YouTuber)

Kahnawake Brewing x Cryptopsy

L’Apothicaire x Augury

Microbrasserie Le Fermentor x The Agonist

Microbrasserie Le Presbytère x Necrotic Mutation

New Level Brewing x Striker

OverHop Canada x Beyond Creation

Saint-Houblon x Unhuman

Third Moon Brewing x Brand of Sacrifice

8e Péché x Incandescence

USA

Bone Up Brewing x Fuming Mouth

Broken Goblet Brewing x Hath

Brutal Beerworks x Abigail Williams

Cosmic Eye Brewing x RRBG Podcast

Dry City Brew Works x Yakuza

Ghost Town Brewing x Labored Breath

Gilded Skull + Widowmaker Brewing x Summoner

Lasting Brass x Shadow of Intent

Speciation Artisan Ales x Battlecross

Wake x The Atlas Moth

About Vox&Hops:

Matt McGachy, the vocalist of extreme metal band Cryptopsy, interviews fellow metal musicians about their life and music while sharing a craft beer on his metal podcast Vox&Hops. Since its launch in 2018, the Vox&Hops Metal Podcast has released over 260 episodes with listeners in over 85 countries and fostered an amazing metal community.

For more info:

https://www.voxandhops.com

https://www.instagram.com/voxandhops

https://www.facebook.com/VoxandHops

https://www.youtube.com/voxandhops

