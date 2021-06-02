Pawnee, Indiana’s celebrated band Mouse Rat (from the Universal Television original series Parks and Recreation) have released two more awesome songs from their awesome debut album, The Awesome Album, set for release via Dualtone Music Group, in partnership with Entertainment 720 (under exclusive license from Universal Television LLC) on August 27th for all formats except vinyl, which will come out October 29th. The songs, “The Pit” and “Two Birds Holding Hands,” follow the release of the recorded version of Mouse Rat’s biggest hit, “5,000 Candles In The Wind,” which was released a few weeks ago to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of Pawnee town mascot legend, Li’l Sebastian.

Pawnee Journal reporter Shauna Newport expressed her excitement for the new track on Instagram saying, “My favorite song on the new album is “The Pit” because it brings back some special memories of my reporting at the pit.”

Mouse Rat is the band fronted by local Parks and Recreation shoeshine employee Andy Dwyer. Dwyer is known around town as a prolific genius, fronting many local acts through the years including: A.D and the D Bags, The Andy Andy Andies, Andy Dwyer Experience, Angelsnack, Crackfinger, Death of a Scam Artist, Department of Homeland Obscurity, Everything Rhymes with Orange, Fiveskin, Flames for Flames, Fleetwood Mac Sexpants, Fourskin, God Hates Figs, Handrail Suicide, Jet Black Pope, Just The Tip, Malice in Chains, Muscle Confusion, Ninjadick, Nothing Rhymes with Blorange, Nothing Rhymes with Orange, Penis Pendulum, Possum Pendulum, Punch Face Champions, Puppy Pendulum, Radwagon, Razordick, Scrotation Marks, Tackleshaft, Teddy Bear Suicide, Threeskin, Two Doors Down and Scarecrow Boat.

Says Mouse Rat’s manager, April Ludgate Dwyer, about the new songs, “Shut up and stop asking me stuff or I’m going to murder you a thousand times.”

Limited Edition Vinyl, CD and Cassette pre-orders are available now

In an extra dose of AWESOME, Scott Tanner, of the legendary Pawnee band Land Ho!, has contributed two new songs to the album in a symbolic passing of the torch, identifying Mouse Rat as the next band to break from the underground Pawnee music scene. Dwyer and Tanner originally connected when Dwyer organized a Land Ho! reunion for the famous Pawnee-Eagleton Unity Concert.

Other than Guns N’ Roses Chinese Democracy, which took over 15 years to get to market, there has never been a more highly anticipated album release. Pirated versions of songs have appeared on the internet for a decade, amassing millions of plays.

‘The Awesome Album’ tracklist:

1. 5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian)

2. The Pit

3. Sex Hair

4. Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver)

5. Two Birds Holding Hands

6. Ann Song

7. The Way You Look Tonight

8. Menace Ball

9. Remember

10. I Get A Kick Out Of You *(bonus)

11. Lovely Tonight

12. I’ve Got You Under My Skin

13. I Only Have Eyes For You

14. Pickled Ginger (*performed by Land Ho!)

15. Cold Water (*Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)

*Recorded for but did not appear in the show.

