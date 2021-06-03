The Gathering of The Juggalos Set For Epic Return In 2021!

In yet another sign that life is returning to normal, Insane Clown Posse has revealed that the 21st Annual Gathering of The Juggalos will triumphantly return in 2021! The big event is slated to take place from August 19th through 21st, 2021, in Thornville, Ohio at Legend Valley. Stay tuned for more information on the event as it becomes available. In the meantime, check out the official artwork and the band’s official statement on the return of the legendary event below.

Visit the official site for Psychopathic Records for all the latest information.

“Luv rises from the ash like the butterfly.” A stirring arises from the ash as the earth awakens and trembles. A flicker of hope bursts into flame. And in this flash of light and heat, the world for once seems right again. Psychopathic Records proudly presents the 21st Annual Gathering of the Juggalos! August 19th through 21st, 2021, in Thornville, Ohio at Legend Valley! Luv rises from the ash like the Butterfly as we join together once more in reunion, in celebration, for the mighty Dark Carnival! This great and hallowed jubilee of Juggalo souls will feature the unbreakable bonds of a tribe that has traveled lifetimes, running and chopping through every obstacle, with hatchets in our hands and clown luv in our hearts. Know this, straight from the depths of our souls: This will be a Gathering for the True Juggalos. The chosen. The Family! Know that it will be different from past Gatherings as we rise from the ashes and work to rebuild our Greatest Show. It will be a new fire. A new moment in Juggalo history, as we rebuild, refresh, renew, and rise, igniting the spark of our new dawn together. The time has come for a new beginning. Quietly, distant in the woods, you can hear the sound and feel the ground tremble with the vibrations of music and laughter—moments that last Forever. The mighty Wagons of the Dark Carnival creak and moan as they reawaken and roll on. Listen closely and you will hear… the call… of the Butterfly. The Juggalo Nation will Rise! Tickets and more information coming your way soon… Whoop whoop!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.