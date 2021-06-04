‘Hail to the Deadites’ Documentary To Rise From The Grave On July 27th Via Shout! Studios

Hail to the king, Baby! Inspired by the 1981 classic’s cult following, Hail to the Deadites is an endearing documentary about the fans of the ‘Evil Dead’ franchise, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021. Available on digital and On Demand everywhere July 27th, 2021 from Shout! Studios, the documentary features interviews with Evil Dead franchise cast members including Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi, Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard Demanincor, Tom Sullivan, Dan Hicks, Kassie Wesley Depaiva, Sarah Berry, Rick Domeier & Bill Moseley.

Through interviews with the cast, crew, collectors, and fans, Hail to the Deadites seeks to illuminate the furthest reaches of the Evil Dead franchise’s undying and still-growing popularity, a popularity that has spawned four films, a TV series, comic books, figurines, and surpassed even its creator’s wildest dreams.

Check out the trailer for the highly anticipated documentary below!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.