‘House of Wax’ Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray To Hit Stores On July 13th Via Scream Factory!

Scream Factory will unleash the modern cult classic House of Wax (2005) on July 13, 2021, in the ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray. The new release features a new 2K scan of the interpositive. The release comes packed with bonus features including new interviews with actors Paris Hilton and Robert Ri’Chard, composer John Ottman and makeup effects artist Jason Baird. Fans who order from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive poster featuring brand-new artwork, while supplies last.

Thrills and chills ooze all over you in House of Wax, from Dark Castle Entertainment and legendary horror producers Joel Silver and Robert Zemeckis (Ghost Ship, House on Haunted Hill). Elisha Cuthbert leads an all-star cast that includes Chad Michael Murray, Brian Van Holt, Paris Hilton, Jared Padalecki, Jon Abrahams and Robert Ri’chard in the loose remake of the 1953 Vincent Price film.

When their car breaks down on a road trip, six college friends are sidetracked into an eerie backwoods town. Curiosity gets the better of them when they are intrigued by its macabre House of Wax. They soon find out that the town is not what it seems, and that they must find their way out before they fall victim to its ghoulishly inventive killers.

Special Features:

• NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

• NEW Die, My Darling – an interview with actress Paris Hilton

• NEW The Tale of Blake and Paige – an interview with actor Robert Ri’chard

• NEW Organ Grinder – an interview with composer John Ottman

• NEW To Me, They Live and Breathe – an interview with makeup effects artist Jason Baird

• B-Roll and Bloopers Video Cast Commentary

• From Location: Joel Silver Reveals the House of Wax

• Wax On: The Design of House of Wax

• The House Built on Wax: The Visual Effects of House of Wax

• Alternate Opening: Jennifer Killed

• Gag Reel

• Vintage interviews with cast and crew from the electronic press kit

• Vintage featurette

• Theatrical Trailer

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.