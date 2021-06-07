Shinedown Announces Additional Dates For Fall U.S. Tour

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced new dates for their fall headlining tour including stops in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, South Bend, New Orleans, Atlanta, Chattanooga, and North Augusta. The upcoming outing will also feature headlining festival appearances at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Pointfest in St. Louis, 98RockFest in Tampa, and Earthday Birthday in Orlando.

Fan club pre-sale begins June 8 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin June 9 at 10am local time. General on sale begins June 11 at 10am ET. Full routing below.

Shinedown’s forthcoming tour will mark their return to the stage for the first time since December 2019, following their ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour, which saw the chart-topping band selling out arenas and receiving rave live reviews, backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet. Shinedown will officially kick off their headlining 2021 tour on August 5 and then travel throughout the Midwest and East Coast into the fall wrapping on October 9. The Struts, Pop Evil, THEORY, Zero 9:36, and Ayron Jones, among others, will support on select dates.

The band was recently named #1 on Billboard’s new Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart. PRESS HERE to read front man Brent Smith’s exclusive interview with Billboard about the importance of rock radio, the band’s 20-year career, and the forthcoming tour. “The goal was to get back to touring as soon as possible, and as safely as possible, because people need that release. They need to be able to be together again,” Smith shares. “Music is a saving grace for a lot of people. I know it is for me. I think it’s what’s going to give people back their confidence.”

PRESS HERE to watch Shinedown’s Live in London full concert video, providing an up close and personal look at the band’s world-class showmanship. The set features performances of crossover anthem “GET UP,” explosive rock hit “MONSTERS,” “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” and “DEVIL” from their latest studio album, ATTENTION ATTENTION, as well as fan favorites such as “Sound of Madness” and “Second Chance.”

The second collection of SD Limited, Shinedown’s new premium apparel line, is available now in limited quantities. Conceived by Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers, SD Limited has a focus on premium quality lifestyle products, re-imagining, and elevating classic band and concert merch into everyday streetwear pieces. The new collection features a custom Dixxon Flannel and is inspired by Shinedown’s albums Us and Them and Threat To Survival. Check out the collection at www.sdlimited.store. Limited individual vinyl album reissues, including some albums on never-before-released colors (Leave a Whisper – clear blue, Us and Them – clear purple, The Sound of Madness – white, and Amaryllis – rustic green. Threat to Survival and ATTENTION ATTENTION are pressed on their original, limited edition colors – clear red and clear yellow respectively) are also available at store.shinedown.com.

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2021

New Dates in BOLD

August 5 August 6 August 7 August 9 August 10 August 11 August 13 August 14 September 6 September 8 September 10 September 11 September 12 September 15 September 17 September 18 September 19 September 21 September 22 September 24 September 25 September 26 September 28 September 29 October 2 October 3 October 5 October 7 October 8 October 9 Davenport, IA @ Mississippi Valley Fair at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre $= Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Park = Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest # Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion = Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater = Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip Campground Sioux City, IA @ Battery Park = Canfield, OH @ Canfield Fair $ Washington, DC @ Warner Theater + Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center # Philadelphia, PA @ The Met + Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Blue Ridge Amphitheater # South Bend, IN @ Four Winds Field *+ Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center # Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage ^ St. Louis, MO @ Pointfest at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *^ Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl *^ Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre *^ Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory * Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *^ Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center * New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater + Tampa, FL @ 98RockFest at Amalie Arena # Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Auditorium + North Augusta, SC @ SRP Park ^ St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre # Orlando, FL @ Tinker Field # KEY: $ with THEORY = with Pop Evil * with The Struts ^ with Zero 9:36 + with Ayron Jones # Radio Show/Festival ABOUT SHINEDOWN

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown – Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] – have sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and amassed more than 2.7 billion total streams. Recent hits “Atlas Falls,” “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” “GET UP,” “MONSTERS” and “DEVIL” bring their total to 17 No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 16 No. 1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, breaking the record for the most No. 1s ever in the history of the Billboard chart. Additionally, all of Shinedown’s 27 consecutive career singles have reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, another unparalleled achievement. As part of their “Atlas Falls” COVID-19 relief effort, Shinedown has raised more than $300,000 for Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care. Shinedown’s distinct mix of explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, melodic sensibility and cinematic flourishes colors ATTENTION ATTENTION (Atlantic Records), which has racked up more than 355 million global streams, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations. The album – an enduring story about the resolve of the human spirit touching on themes such as mental health, overcoming struggles, not being afraid to fail and the importance of our human connection with one another – also received major media acclaim from the likes of HuffPost, Forbes, Salon, Billboard, Consequence, Buzzfeed, Grammy.com, Parade, and more, landed the band on Live with Kelly and Ryan and earned them an invitation to 92Y’s prestigious talk series, 92Y Talks, in NYC. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and headlining festival sets.

