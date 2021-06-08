Mayday Parade Announces Dates For Fall U.S. Headline Tour

Making their triumphant return to the stage, Mayday Parade are thrilled to announce their upcoming fall headline tour featuring support from Microwave. VIP pre-sale is available starting tomorrow, June 9 at 10 am local time, with general on-sale beginning this Friday, June 11 at 10 am local time. All tickets and additional information are available HERE.

The run kicks off on September 8 in their home state, Florida. Full routing can be found below. “We are beyond excited to hit the road once again this September,” guitarist Brooks Betts shared. “It’s been way too long, and we won’t keep you waiting any longer!”

Known for their incredibly high energy live shows, Mayday Parade released Live At Screaming Eagle earlier this year. The 4-track EP was recorded during their October 2020 virtual concert event dubbed the Out of Here Sessions. “I love how these songs turned out,” frontman Derek Sanders said. “Playing them live was a highlight of 2020 for me.”

2020 marked a stark departure for the Tallahassee, FL band, who typically play several festivals and hundreds of shows across North America and internationally each year. After spending most of the year apart, the band – Derek Sanders, Brooks Betts, Alex Garcia, Jake Bundrick, and Jeremy Lenzo – got together for two special virtual show events, starting with the Out of Here Session in October, followed by the Anywhere But Here Session which highlighted a front-to-back performance of their 2009 sophomore LP Anywhere But Here. In addition to the headline tour, the band already announced exciting performances at Riot Fest (Chicago, IL), Four Chord Music Fest (Pittsburgh, PA), Furnace Festival (Birmingham, AL), Nova Rock Festival (Austria), Greenfield Festival (Switzerland), Hurricane Festival (Germany), and Southside Festival(Germany), with more to come on the horizon.

Mayday Parade – Fall U.S. Tour Dates:

Sept 8 – High Dive – Gainesville, FL

Sept 10 – Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept 12 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Sept 14 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Sept 15 – Amos’ Southend – Charlotte, NC

Sept 17 – Four Chord Music Festival – Pittsburgh, PA*

Sept 18 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL*

Sept 21 – Deluxe – Indianapolis, IN

Sept 22 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Sept 23 – Blue Note – Columbia, MO

Sept 25 – Furnace Fest – Birmingham, AL*

Sept 26 – Club LA – Destin, FL (no Microwave)

* festival date

