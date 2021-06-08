NO SUDDEN MOVE: Official Trailer For Steven Soderbergh’s Star Studded Film Unveiled!

The official trailer and poster art for Steven Soderbergh’s new feature film NO SUDDEN MOVE has been revealed. Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film premieres exclusively on HBO Max THURSDAY, JULY 1 in the U.S via Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, with Ray Liotta and Bill Duke. Soderbergh directed the film from a screenplay written by Ed Solomon and produced by Casey Silver, both of whom he collaborated with on his HBO series “Mosaic.” Julie M. Anderson executive produced.

The director’s creative team behind the scenes included Oscar ®-winning production designer Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther”), costume designer Marci Rodgers (“BlacKkKlansman”), with music by David Holmes (“Baby Driver,” TV’s “Killing Eve”).

Check out the official trailer and retro-flavored poster art for the film below.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.