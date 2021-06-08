Rocklahoma 2021: Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie and More Set To Rock The Masses!

Rocklahoma will make its highly anticipated return this year – taking place on Friday, September 3, Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Previously taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in 2021. Now in its 15th year, the three-day camping festival features some of today’s top rock artists, including Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, and many more.

Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma showcases the best new rock acts and classic artists performing on three stages. With onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.”

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2021 is as follows (subject to change):

Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Perform A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, Sevendust, The Hu, Motionless In White, Pop Evil, Badflower, Grandson, Jelly Roll, Candlebox, Puddle Of Mudd, Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose, From Ashes To New, Tremonti, John 5 And The Creatures, Ayron Jones, All Good Things, Light The Torch, Zero 9:36, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade, Cory Marks, Jeris Johnson, BulletBoys, Liliac, Another Day Dawns, Dead Metal Society, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Fist Of Rage, Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls, Outlaw Devils, 90LB Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumours, and Chaotic Resemblance.

Slipknot’s M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan says, “Cannot wait until we play Labor Day Weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma. Our first time at a festival is always very special. We all know that this will be one of those days. See you all soon. Stay (sic).”

Passes go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 11 at 10:00 AM CT at www.Rocklahoma.com, and will increase to phase 2 pricing on Friday, June 18 at 5:00 PM CT. Payment plan options are also available, allowing purchasers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save.

Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar VIP Packages are also available.

Please visit https://rocklahoma.com/passes.html for details.

Current pass pricing is as follows, while supplies last:

Weekend Admission Passes:

Weekend GA: $144 plus fees

Weekend Military GA: $120 plus fees

Weekend GA 4-Pack: $516 plus fees

Weekend Reserved Admission (comes with food & soft drinks): $399 plus fees

VIP Packages:

Groupie Package: $700 per person for pit / $800 per person for reserved plus fees

Roadie Package: $1,125 per person plus fees

Rockstar Package $2,650 per pair for camping / $3,350 per pair for Hotel plus fees

Note: All Weekend tickets are for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

New for 2021, Rocklahoma will offer two new packages to get away from the crowds:

Big Shot Boxes: $3,400 plus fees

Private, shaded, elevated boxes located at the main stage for you and three friends north of the reserved seats. Couches, chairs, and beverage service plus access to the VIP Tent and Stage 2 VIP lounge.

The Garage package: $4,500 plus fees

Private, shaded 10×20 tent near the main stage for up to six people. Couches, chairs, and beverage service for you and your guests.

The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience, and will be open from Sunday, August 29 at Noon CT through Tuesday, September 7 at Noon CT. New in the campgrounds, Rocklahoma will offer two high end glamping packages. General Admission and VIP camping are available at checkout and are only available with weekend ticket purchases. Information on camping add-ons can be found at https://rocklahoma.com/camping.html.

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts, and national legends will headline the D&B Concerts Stage each day. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with your friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 11:00 AM daily.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower house, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas and much more.

For more information on Rocklahoma, visit:

Website: www.Rocklahoma.com

Facebook: @Rocklahoma

Twitter: @Rocklahoma

Instagram: @Rocklahoma

#ROCKLAHOMA

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.