The Midnight Announce Dates For 2022 Tour

The Midnight have announced dates for their 2022 Tour! With this round of dates, the band will be hitting more cities across the US and Canada. Presale + VIP are AVAILABLE NOW using code MDNGT. Tickets are available at themidnightofficial.com.

The Midnight — 2022 Tour Dates:

3/9 – Nashville, TN 3/10 – Chicago, IL 3/11 – Chicago, IL 3/12 – Minneapolis, MN 3/14 – Milwaukee, WI 3/15 – Indianapolis, IN 3/16 – Pittsburgh, PA 3/18 – Detroit, MI 3/19 – Toronto, ON 3/21 – Boston, MA 3/23 – Washington, DC 3/24 – New York, NY 3/25 – Philadelphia, PA 3/28 – Richmond, VA 3/29 – Raleigh, NC 3/30 – Asheville, NC 4/1 – Atlanta, GA 4/2 – Orlando, FL 4/3 – Miami, FL

About The Midnight:

There is a Japanese term: Mono no aware. It means basically, the sad beauty of seeing time pass – the aching awareness ofimpermanence. These are the days that we will return to one day in the future only in memories.

The Midnight consists of Tyler Lyle (a songwriter from the Deep South) and Tim McEwan (a producer from Denmark).

Connect with The Midnight:

Spotify | Apple Music | Facebook | Twitter | Soundcloud | Youtube | Instagram | Twitch

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.