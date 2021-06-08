THIS ROCKS! — Pop Icon TIFFANY Debuts Fiery New Single “Hey Baby”

Legendary 80’s icon, Tiffany, has just released her new single “Hey Baby” which is taken from her forthcoming album, ‘Shadows’. Tiffany says about the new single, “Hey Baby is a little wink to the retro 80’s punk flare with the modern production of today. This song is quickly becoming one of my favorites to perform. It’s flirty and fun.” “Hey Baby” is out now digitally and also available on a limited 12” Vinyl picture disc along with the re-record of her #1 Hit “I Think We’re Alone Now”.

Listen and purchase here: https://smarturl.it/HeyBabyTiffany

There are limited edition “12” vinyl” bundles (while supplies last) which can be ordered here: https://bit.ly/3eU3Ed2

Tiffany’s upcoming new album ‘Shadows’, which is due out in the Fall, sees Tiffany hitting on all cylinders and delivering a real rocking album. To help deliver this rocking sound, she has enlisted current L.A. Guns members Johnny Martin and Scot Coogan to join her as her rhythm section on the ‘Shadows’ tour that just kicked off this weekend in Texas. Visit Tiffany’s site for a full list of current tour dates and stay up to date on more shows being added.

Catch Tiffany on your this summer:

Greenville, Texas

Saturday, June 5, 2021

7:00 PM 8:55 PM

The Texan Theatre

Woodland, Texas

Sunday, June 6, 2021

6:30 PM 9:00 PM

Dosey Doe – The Big Barn

Washington, DC

Monday, June 14, 2021

7:00 PM 10:55 PM

City Winery

Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

7:00 PM 8:30 PM

990 Filbert StreetPhiladelphia, PA, 19107United States

Chicago, IL

Sunday, June 20, 2021

7:00 PM 10:10 PM

City Winery

Derry, NH

Saturday, June 26, 2021

7:00 PM 8:10 PM

Tupelo Music Hall

East Greenwich, RI

Sunday, June 27, 2021

7:00 PM 8:15 PM

The Greenwich Odeum (map)

Boston, MA

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

7:00 PM 8:50 PM

City Winery

New York, NY

Thursday, July 1, 2021

7:00 PM 8:20 PM

Pier 43 at Hudson Yards

Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, July 4, 2021

7:00 PM 8:35 PM

Stockton Ave and Boardwalk

Cincinnati, OH

Thursday, July 8, 2021

7:00 PM 8:50 PM

The Ludlow Garage

Ashland, KY

Friday, July 9, 2021

7:00 PM 8:35 PM

Paramount Center for the Arts

Walker, MN

Friday, September 10, 2021

7:00 PM 8:35 PM

Northern Lights Casino

Turtle Lake, WI

Saturday, September 11, 2021

7:00 PM 8:35 PM

St Croix Casino

Ferndale, MI

Sunday, September 12, 2021

7:00 PM 8:55 PM

The Magic Bag

Oakmont, PA

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

7:00 PM 8:15 PM

The Oaks Theater

North Tonawanda, NY

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

7:00 PM 8:05 PM

Riviera Theatre

El Cajon, CA

Friday, September 17, 2021

7:00 PM 8:05 PM

Sycuan Casino

West Hollywood, CA

Saturday, September 18, 2021

7:00 PM 8:10 PM

Whisky-A-Go-Go

Louisville, KY

Friday, October 8, 2021

7:00 PM 8:20 PM

Kentuckiana Pride Festival

Sloan, IA

Saturday, October 9, 2021

7:00 PM 8:15 PM

Winnavegas Casino

Rock Island, IL

Friday, October 15, 2021

7:00 PM 8:05 PM

Jumer’s Casino

Oakland, CA

Sunday, October 31, 2021

7:00 PM 8:25 PM

Yoshi’s

Richmond, VA

Thursday, November 4, 2021

7:00 PM 8:00 PM

The Tin Pan

Atlanta, GA

Friday, November 5, 2021

7:00 PM 8:10 PM

City Winery – Ponce City Market

Newberry, SC

Saturday, November 6, 2021

7:00 PM 8:10 PM

Newberry Opera House

Glenside, PA

Sunday, November 7, 2021

7:00 PM 8:20 PM

Keswick Theatre (map)

Orlando, FL

Friday, November 12, 2021

4:00 PM 5:00 PM

Eat To The Beat – EPCOT

Orlando, FL

Saturday, November 13, 2021

4:00 PM 5:00 PM

Eat to the Beat – EPCOT Center

Orlando, FL

Sunday, November 14, 2021

4:00 PM 5:00 PM

Eat to the Beat – EPCOT Center

Boca, FL

Friday, November 19, 2021

7:00 PM 8:05 PM

Boca Black Box

Lake Park, FL

Saturday, November 20, 2021

7:00 PM 8:15 PM

The Kelsey Theatre

More dates to be announced!

MORE ABOUT TIFFANY:

A legendary pop star, Tiffany earned two U.S. number one hit singles with “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been,” and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000, Billboard ranked Tiffany’s album The Color of Silence as the “Top Ten Best Albums of the Year.” In 2011, she released her country-pop LP Rose Tattoo, embracing the music she grew up on. Her 2016 critically acclaimed A Million Miles marked the first time Tiffany had been a co-producer on her own record. As a writer and co-producer on her 10th studio album, Pieces of Me, Tiffany fused elements of rock and pop, while still showcasing her trademark tendency for big radio friendly choruses. She has sold more than 15 million albums to date.

Tiffany has obtained a long and storied career. She released the 2019 version of “I Think We’re Alone Now” and the music video has more than two million views. In the summer of 2019, she performed 55 shows in 53 cites for more than 600,000 fans on the North American Mixtape Tour with New Kids on the Block, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature. In the fall of 2019, Tiffany kicked off her 40-city, North American Pieces of Me Tour with rave reviews for her new pop/rock sound and live show.

Today her goal is to continue writing songs for herself and others, cementing her status in the industry as a powerhouse hit maker and go-to songwriter. Tiffany also has combined her love of music and food to launch a cooking club, Let’s Food with Tiffany. Her EP Pieces of Me: Unplugged was digitally released on May 22. and her first, original Christmas song “Angels” was out December 4, 2020. Her new album, Shadows, will be released in 2021 in partnership with Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). Tiffany loves connecting with her fans online and can’t wait to get back on the road.

For the latest releases and dates for Tiffany, visit her official website at https://tiffanytunes.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.