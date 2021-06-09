Guitar God JOHN 5 Announces Dates For 2021 North American Tour

Incendiary guitarist and solo artist, John 5, has today announced his North American 2021 tour taking place this summer. Joining him on his 22 date trek will be blues-rock guitarist and singer Jared James Nichols and industrial rockers Black Satellite. Joining the tour for shows in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and Lincoln will be YouTuber, musician, and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield. Tickets are on sale now from John-5.com.

Speaking on his newly announced tour, John 5 shares: “I’ve always been excited to go on tour but this time it’s amplified by a million. I can’t wait to see everybody’s faces and say hello to everybody coming out to the shows. I’m very excited to have Jared James Nichols, Black Satellite and Sarah Longfield joining us on this run. I’m sure we’re gonna have a great time.”

Don’t miss your chance to catch one of the best guitar players going when he comes to a city near you this summer. Tickets for the John 5 2021 N. America tour are on sale now from John-5.com.

John 5 Tour Dates:

Tue 10 Aug Iowa City, IA Wildwood

Wed 11 Aug Des Moines, IA Lefty’s

Thu 12 Aug Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar

Fri 13 Aug Sioux City, IA The Marquee

Sat 14 Aug Lincoln, NE Royal Grove

Sun 15 Aug Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

Tue 17 Aug St. Louis, MO Red Flag

Wed 18 Aug Ft. Wayne, IN Piere’s Event Center

Thu 19 Aug Hobart, IN The Art Theater

Fri 20 Aug Marietta, OH Adelphia Music Hall

Sat 21 Aug Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theater

Sun 22 Aug Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater

Tue 24 Aug Nashville, TN Basement East

Wed 25 Aug Chattanooga, TN Songbirds

Thu 26 Aug Johnson City, TN Capone’s

Fri 27 Aug Pipestem, WV Metal In The Mountains

Sat 28 Aug Birmingham, AL Saturn

Sun 29 Aug Miramar Beach, FL Village Door

Tue 31 Aug Huntsville, AL Sidetracks

Wed 01 Sep Jackson, MS Martin’s

Thu 02 Sep Memphis, TN Growlers

Fri 03 Sep Pryor, OR Rocklahoma

John 5 is one of modern rock’s most highly revered guitarists. Notorious for his lightning fast playing and enormous versatility, he quickly became a sought after session guitarist scoring high profile gigs at the age of 18 touring with Lita Ford and k.d. lang and in the studio playing with Rob Halford’s industrial metal project Two and David Lee Roth’s The DLR Band album.

John 5 released his debut solo album ‘Vertigo’ in 2004 and its follow up ‘Songs For Sanity’ in 2005 just as he paired up with Rob Zombie for Ozzfest. John went on to play on the majority of Zombie’s 2006 release ‘Educated Horses’ and has been part of Rob Zombie’s band since. Their most recent album ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’, released earlier this year, saw enormous success on the Billboard charts, hitting #1 across 11 charts, including Current Rock, Top Albums and Top Current Albums and #9 on the Top 200.

Most recently, John 5 combined forces with Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Clufetos to create a supergroup dubbed The LA Rats and record “I’ve Been Everywhere”, the lead track for upcoming movie “The Ice Road” starring Liam Neeson.

John 5 has been hard at work on his next solo album. More news on that coming later this year.

About Jared James Nichols

Jared James Nichols was recently named Global Brand Ambassador for Gibson guitars. Jared is one of three guitarists to now be given this title, the other two being Slash and Dave Mustaine. His brand new single “Skin ‘N Bone” ushers Blues Power to the modern age. Find him online here.

About Black Satellite

Black Satellite is an NYC-based rock band coming off of their recently released single “Void” from their upcoming sophomore album ‘Aftermath’. The duo is also hitting the festival scene this fall with additional appearances at Metal In The Mountains Fest alongside John 5, as well as Blue Ridge Rock Festival. New single and video coming soon. Find them online here.

