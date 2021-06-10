‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ — Netflix Unveils Trailer For Long-Awaited Animated Series!

At long last, a legendary hero returns to the screen! Netflix has unveiled the official teaser trailer for their upcoming animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. From Executive Producer Kevin Smith, comes an epic story that picks up where the 80’s series left off and brings the power of Grayskull back to the world. Part 1 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres July 23, only on Netflix.

The series features voice work from Jason Mewes, Justin Long, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, , Kevin Conroy, Stephen Root, Griffin Newman, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer and Mark Hamill as the voice of Skeletor.

Official Synopsis: The war for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

