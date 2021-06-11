Adi Shankar Reveals Plans To Bring ‘Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix’ Series To Netflix!

It’s an exciting day in the world of pop culture as Adi Shankar has revealed his plans for his next exciting project! After the success of his “Bootleg Universe” fan films, his path led him to breathing new life into the “Castlevania” franchise. Now, Shankar will oversee a six-episode adaptation of the “Far Cry 3” expansion “Blood Dragon.” The new endeavor, titled, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. The series is best described as an original anime featuring alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly-referenced homage to the early 90s. How kicks is that?

Breaking news! @Ubisoft allowed me to create a new Universe for them that acts as a “Blood Dragon remix” of all Ubisoft properties … think Captain N: The Game Masters but good … or the Bootleg Universe short films without copyright infringement! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/FuwZZji2J7 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

Thank you Hugo, Helene, Gerard, and Claire for allowing this Elseworlds inspired craziness to happen. Thank you @Netflix for seeing the potential in a cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992. After Castlevania I felt it was time to take a big, unexpected, Bootleg Universe pivot. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/49dm8IyqGg — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

The animation is being done by @bobbypills we’ve blended a plethora of art styles to deliver a visually distinct nostalgic acid trip. Mehdi Leffad is our series director. Artist "Balak" is the creative director of Bobby Pills also overseeing this production. pic.twitter.com/ntmzyWjTzp — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

Also, a heartfelt thank you to my writing team Samuel Laskey, Craig Coyne, and my #2 Alex Larsen (fun fact: Alex calls himself Kid Twist). ***Bonus*** — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 11, 2021

