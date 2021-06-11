Adi Shankar's Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix
Adi Shankar Reveals Plans To Bring 'Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix' Series To Netflix!

It’s an exciting day in the world of pop culture as Adi Shankar has revealed his plans for his next exciting project! After the success of his “Bootleg Universe” fan films, his path led him to breathing new life into the “Castlevania” franchise. Now, Shankar will oversee a six-episode adaptation of the “Far Cry 3” expansion “Blood Dragon.” The new endeavor, titled, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. The series is best described as an original anime featuring alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly-referenced homage to the early 90s. How kicks is that?

