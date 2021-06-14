BAUHAUS: Goth Rock Pioneers Announce Brooklyn, NY Show In November

Goth rock pioneers BAUHAUS (featuring Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J) are in the midst of rescheduling their reunion tour. The tour was originally supposed taken place back in 2020 before the world went a bit sideways. Now, the group have announced a Brooklyn, NY Show at the Kings Theatre on November 2nd, 2021.
Tickets for the event go on-sale: Friday, June 18 at 10am EST
Ticket link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/30005ACBDDF00FCD
BAUHAUS – 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
Oct 23 & 24, 2021 – Fronton – Mexico City
Oct 30, 2021 – Alexandra Palace, London
Nov 2, 2021 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn
May 14, 2022 – Cruel World Fest, Los Angeles