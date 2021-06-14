BAUHAUS: Goth Rock Pioneers Announce Brooklyn, NY Show In November

Goth rock pioneers BAUHAUS (featuring Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J) are in the midst of rescheduling their reunion tour. The tour was originally supposed taken place back in 2020 before the world went a bit sideways. Now, the group have announced a Brooklyn, NY Show at the Kings Theatre on November 2nd, 2021.

Tickets for the event go on-sale: Friday, June 18 at 10am EST

Ticket link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/30005ACBDDF00FCD

BAUHAUS – 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Oct 23 & 24, 2021 – Fronton – Mexico City

Oct 30, 2021 – Alexandra Palace, London

Nov 2, 2021 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

May 14, 2022 – Cruel World Fest, Los Angeles

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.