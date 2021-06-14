Comedian Chelsea Handler Announces Dates For ‘Vaccinated and Horny Tour’

Comedian Chelsea Handler has announced sates for her upcoming ‘Vaccinated and Horny Tour’. Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour kicks off on July 10th at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas making stops across the U.S. in Detroit, Boston, New York, Austin, and more before wrapping up in Asheville, NC at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on December 18th.

TICKETS: Tickets on sale starting Friday, June 18th at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

CHELSEA HANDLER: VACCINATED AND HORNY TOUR DATES:

Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Las Vegas – Mirage Theater

August 21, 2021 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl**

September 5, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by The Bay**

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Friday, October 1, 2021 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall Theatre

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live!

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield

Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

Saturday, October 16, 2021 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Thursday, October 21, 2021 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Friday, October 22, 2021 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Maricopa, AZ – Harrah’s AK-Chin

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

Friday, October 29, 2021 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Saturday, October 30, 2021 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Theater

Friday, November 5, 2021 – Buffalo, NY – Kleinhans Music Hall

Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Syracuse, NY – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Friday, November 12, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Thursday, November 18, 2021 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium

Friday, November 19, 2021 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino

Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino**

Friday, November 26, 2021 – Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata

Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Friday, December 3, 2021 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake

Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Friday, December 10, 2021 – Houston, TX – Venue TBA *

Saturday, December 11, 2021 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Friday, December 17, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Saturday, December 18, 2021 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

*Venue To Be Announced At A Later Date

**Not a Live Nation Date

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she then launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me. Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, and launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea. Handler has been honored by TIME magazine as one of its annual “TIME 100;” Glamour Magazine as one of their Women of the Year; and the Human Rights Campaign, which gave her its Ally for Equality Award. Handler’s wide appeal and multi-platform success have been highlighted by publications all over the world.

