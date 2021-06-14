DIE IN A GUNFIGHT: Official Trailer For Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta Romantic Action-Flick Revealed!

The official trailer for Die in a Gunfight has been unleashed! The high-intensity action flick is directed by Collin Schiffli and stars Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Billy Crudup, with Emmanuelle Chriqui and Travis Fimmel. The script comes from Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari.

Check out the trailer below and, most importantly, mark your calendars for July 16, 2021 when the film hits theaters and On Demand via Lionsgate!

Synopsis: In Die in a Gunfight, Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud – and they’re about to reignite an affair after many years apart. Their forbidden love will trigger the dominoes that will draw in Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), Ben’s best friend, who owes him a life debt; Terrence (Justin Chatwin), Mary’s would-be protector-turned-stalker; Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an Aussie hitman with an open mind and a code of ethics; and his free-spirited girlfriend, Barbie (Emmanuelle Chriqui). As fists and bullets fly, it becomes clear that violent delights will have violent ends.

