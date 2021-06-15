Comedian Whitney Cummings Announces Dates For “Touch Me” Tour!

Comedian Whitney Cummings has announced dates for her upcoming “Touch Me” stand up comedy tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday June 18th at 12 noon local time. Fans can get pre-sale tickets (starting June 16th) by using the code TOUCH or even text Whitney directly at (818) 239-7527 for the best tickets. Visit Whitney’s official website for the latest news and dates!

“Over the past year, I’ve had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we’ve all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me,” Cummings said in a press release. “I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn’t even tell my therapist. I can’t wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides Covid.”

Check out the dates below to see when Whitney Cummings is headed to your neck of the woods.

Whitney Cummings ‘Touch Me’ Tour Dates

9/10/2021 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

9/11/2021 – Clearwater, FL – 7:00PM: Capitol Theatre

9/11/2021 – Clearwater, FL – 9:30PM: Capitol Theatre

9/18/2021 – Miami, OK – Buffalo Run

9/24/2021 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre

9/25/2021 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

10/1/2021 – Mashantucket, CT – Fox Theater

10/2/2021 – Boston, MA – 7:00PM: The Wilbur

10/2/2021 – Boston, MA – 9:45PM: The Wilbur

10/8/2021 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

10/9/2021 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

10/14/2021 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Event Center

10/15/2021 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

10/22/2021 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

10/23/2021 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

11/4/2021 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

11/5/2021 – Atlanta, GA – 7:00PM: Center Stage

11/5/2021 – Atlanta, GA – 10:00PM: Center Stage

11/6/2021 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Music Box

11/12/2021 – Coral Springs, FL – Coral Springs Center For The Arts

11/13/2021 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Café Orlando

11/17/2021 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/18/2021 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/19/2021 – Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre

11/20/2021 – Minneapolis, MN – 7:30PM: Pantages Theatre

11/20/2021 – Minneapolis, MN – 9:45PM: Pantages Theatre

12/3/2021 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre

12/4/2021 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

12/9/2021 – Columbus, OH – Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

12/10/2021 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

12/11/2021 – Chicago, IL – 7:00PM: The Vic Theatre

12/11/2021 – Chicago, IL – 10:00PM: The Vic Theatre

1/28/2022 – Nashville, TN – The Polk Theatre

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.