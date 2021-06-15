Comedian Whitney Cummings Announces Dates For “Touch Me” Tour!

Comedian Whitney Cummings has announced dates for her upcoming “Touch Me” stand up comedy tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday June 18th at 12 noon local time. Fans can get pre-sale tickets (starting June 16th) by using the code TOUCH or even text Whitney directly at (818) 239-7527 for the best tickets. Visit Whitney’s official website for the latest news and dates!
“Over the past year, I’ve had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we’ve all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me,” Cummings said in a press release. “I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn’t even tell my therapist. I can’t wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides Covid.”
Check out the dates below to see when Whitney Cummings is headed to your neck of the woods.
Whitney Cummings ‘Touch Me’ Tour Dates
9/10/2021 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
9/11/2021 – Clearwater, FL – 7:00PM: Capitol Theatre
9/11/2021 – Clearwater, FL – 9:30PM: Capitol Theatre
9/18/2021 – Miami, OK – Buffalo Run
9/24/2021 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre
9/25/2021 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
10/1/2021 – Mashantucket, CT – Fox Theater
10/2/2021 – Boston, MA – 7:00PM: The Wilbur
10/2/2021 – Boston, MA – 9:45PM: The Wilbur
10/8/2021 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
10/9/2021 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
10/14/2021 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Event Center
10/15/2021 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
10/22/2021 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
10/23/2021 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
11/4/2021 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
11/5/2021 – Atlanta, GA – 7:00PM: Center Stage
11/5/2021 – Atlanta, GA – 10:00PM: Center Stage
11/6/2021 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Music Box
11/12/2021 – Coral Springs, FL – Coral Springs Center For The Arts
11/13/2021 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Café Orlando
11/17/2021 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/18/2021 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/19/2021 – Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre
11/20/2021 – Minneapolis, MN – 7:30PM: Pantages Theatre
11/20/2021 – Minneapolis, MN – 9:45PM: Pantages Theatre
12/3/2021 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre
12/4/2021 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
12/9/2021 – Columbus, OH – Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
12/10/2021 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
12/11/2021 – Chicago, IL – 7:00PM: The Vic Theatre
12/11/2021 – Chicago, IL – 10:00PM: The Vic Theatre
1/28/2022 – Nashville, TN – The Polk Theatre