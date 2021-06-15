Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced North American tour dates for summer 2022. Set to kick off on July 26, 2022 at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT, the nationwide tour will see the band performing at notable outdoor venues all next summer, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Blue October will provide support for the entire run and additional shows will be announced soon, including a new date for the band’s hometown of Buffalo, NY. Ticketing information can be found via the band’s website here.
The announcement arrives alongside the premiere of “Nothing Can Change You (Live)”, the band’s cover version of Tommy Keene’s original song and the latest offering from their forthcoming compilation record Rarities. Releasing on June 25th, 2021 via Warner Records, the album is a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning Goo Goo Dolls’ career from 1995 to 2007; a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.
Rarities will be released on digital, vinyl and CD formats, and pre-orders are available now HERE. In celebration of the new album the band is also offering a signed print with their Rarities2LP, and limited edition merch that includes a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle and tee-shirts. All these items can be found in their official online store here.
With over three decades and counting together as a group, this special release provides a panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls’ alternate journey through the past. Among numerous other tracks from the vault, Rarities includes live performances such as the band’s cover of the famed INXS hit “Don’t Change” and their rare live performance of “Let Love In”, recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood. The album also features acoustic versions of seminal tracks such as “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Name”, international releases including a remix of “Long Way Down” by Grammy® award winning mixer/producer/engineer Tom Lord-Alge, and even a one-minute performance of the Major League Baseball-staple “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”.
GOO GOO DOLLS – SUMMER 2022 TOUR DATES
July 26, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 27, 2022 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park
July 30, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
August 1, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
August 3, 2022 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
August 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 7, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 10, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 13, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
August 14, 2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 19, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 21, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
August 23, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre
August 24, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
August 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
August 28, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 30, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
August 31, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.