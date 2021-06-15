Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

Four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced North American tour dates for summer 2022. Set to kick off on July 26, 2022 at USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT, the nationwide tour will see the band performing at notable outdoor venues all next summer, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Blue October will provide support for the entire run and additional shows will be announced soon, including a new date for the band’s hometown of Buffalo, NY. Ticketing information can be found via the band’s website here.

The announcement arrives alongside the premiere of “Nothing Can Change You (Live)”, the band’s cover version of Tommy Keene’s original song and the latest offering from their forthcoming compilation record Rarities. Releasing on June 25th, 2021 via Warner Records, the album is a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning Goo Goo Dolls’ career from 1995 to 2007; a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks.

Rarities will be released on digital, vinyl and CD formats, and pre-orders are available now HERE. In celebration of the new album the band is also offering a signed print with their Rarities2LP, and limited edition merch that includes a hat, sweatshirt, puzzle and tee-shirts. All these items can be found in their official online store here.

With over three decades and counting together as a group, this special release provides a panoramic view of Goo Goo Dolls’ alternate journey through the past. Among numerous other tracks from the vault, Rarities includes live performances such as the band’s cover of the famed INXS hit “Don’t Change” and their rare live performance of “Let Love In”, recorded at the legendary Capitol Studios in Hollywood. The album also features acoustic versions of seminal tracks such as “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Name”, international releases including a remix of “Long Way Down” by Grammy® award winning mixer/producer/engineer Tom Lord-Alge, and even a one-minute performance of the Major League Baseball-staple “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”.

GOO GOO DOLLS – SUMMER 2022 TOUR DATES

July 26, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 27, 2022 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

July 30, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

August 1, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 3, 2022 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 7, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 10, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 21, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

August 28, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP.

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS:

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits—”the most of any artist.” As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious “Hal David Starlight Award” in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]—igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. In fall 2021, the band began a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over. With over 30 years together as a group, over 15 million albums sold, and 16 number one and Top 10 hits, Goo Goo Dolls remain at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

