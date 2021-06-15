HBO Max Reality Dating Series FBOY ISLAND, Hosted By Nikki Glaser, To Debut This Summer

HBO Max has announced the upcoming ten episode reality dating series FBOY ISLAND hosted by hit comedian and actress Nikki Glaser (“The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” nationwide comedy tour “One Night with Nikki Glaser”). The series concept was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) with Sam Dean (HBO Max’s “12 Dates of Christmas,” “Love is Blind”) as showrunner. FBOY ISLAND, from STXalternative, filmed earlier this year in the Cayman Islands, and is slated to debut this summer.

“This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max. “We are especially excited for viewers to watch these strong women, guided by the hilarious Nikki Glaser, team together and empower each other to say ‘F-Boy, F-Bye,’” added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBOY ISLAND, I said yes immediately. Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (“The Bachelor” & “Love Is Blind”) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”

FBOY ISLAND is produced by STXalternative. The series concept was created by Elan Gale who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Nikki Glaser and showrunner Sam Dean.

About Nikki Glaser:

Nikki?Glaser?is one of the funniest voices in comedy today, known for her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style. Glaser hosts her daily show “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” via iHeartMedia’s Big Money Players Network and in July will return to her nationwide comedy tour “One Night with Nikki Glaser”. Glaser hosted, co-created and executive produced “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” and “Nikki & Sara Live.” Her 2019 comedy special “Bangin’” was critically acclaimed. Glaser hosted MTV’s 2021 “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” and was a standout at the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe. Film and television roles include Judd Apatow’s “Trainwreck,” “A.P.?Bio”?and “Inside Amy Schumer.” Glaser is represented by UTA, Brillstein and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.