THE TOMORROW WAR: Amazon Studios Releases Final Trailer For Chris Pratt Sci-Fi Flick!

Amazon Studios has debuted the final trailer for ‘The Tomorrow War’ starring Chris Pratt. Directed by Chris McKay, the film also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers.

‘The Tomorrow War’ will be released globally on Prime Video July 2nd, 2021.

Official Synopsis: In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

