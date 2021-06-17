Nic Cage Searches For His Prized Truffle-Hunting In Trailer For Michael Sarnoski’s ‘PIG’

The Nicolas Cage renaissance rolls on with the release of the official trailer for Michael Sarnoski’s PIG. Written and directed by Sarnoski, the highly-anticipated film stars the legendary Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff. The film centers around truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Check out the official trailer and poster art for the film below. Most importantly, mark your calendar for the film’s July 16th release date.

About The Director:

Michael Sarnoski studied art and film at Yale University.He edited and produced theNetflix-acquired documentary, The Testimony, whichwas shortlisted for the 2016 AcademyAwards in the best documentary short category. Pig,starring Nicolas Cage, is his writing anddirectorial debut.

