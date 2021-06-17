TILL DEATH: Official Trailer Unveiled For S.K. Dale’s Horror Thriller Starring Megan Fox!

The official trailer for director S.K. Dale’s new thriller, TILL DEATH, has been unveiled. The film stars Megan Fox, Callan Mulvey (Russo Brothers’ upcoming The Gray Man), Eoin Macken (George RR Martin’s Nightflyers), Aml Ameen (HBO’s “I May Destroy You”)

and Jack Roth (Medici).

Official Synopsis: Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.

‘TILL DEATH’ hits theaters and On Demand on July 2nd, 2021.

