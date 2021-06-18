‘Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack’ Out Now Digitally, Out Physically July 16th!

DC and Loma Vista Recordings has digitally released the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, a companion piece to the best-selling DC comic series by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo that includes seven previously unreleased songs by contributing artists Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, IDLES, and more. The collection has been garnering acclaim from NPR Music (New Music Friday podcast), Alternative Press (feature), Metal Sucks, among others, and is now available at all DSPs HERE.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack’s six pre-release singles—HEALTH’s “ANTI-LIFE FT. CHINO MORENO,” Manchester Orchestra’s “Never Ending,” Denzel Curry’s “Bad Luck,” Chelsea Wolfe’s “Diana,” Maria Brink’s “Meet Me In The Fire ft. Andy Biersack,” and Mastodon’s “Forged by Neron”—earned additional praise and support from The FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, SPIN, Revolver, Consequence, Metal Injection, Brooklyn Vegan, Paste, and many more.

Executive produced by Tyler Bates (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Watchmen,” “John Wick”), the acclaimed composer here unites an array of artists across various genres, forming his own musical super crew to create a first-of-its kind companion piece of original music, which adds further dimension to the lauded DC “Dark Nights: Death Metal” series through a multimedia experience including custom limited edition comics, videos, and more. All artists involved took a hands-on approach with contributing songs—and in the case of a few, collaborating together for the first time—inspired by the text that depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs.

‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Mastodon – “Forged by Neron”

2. Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

3. HEALTH, Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

4. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

5. Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything”

6. Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

7. Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending”

8. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck”

9. Carach Angren – “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES – “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy – “Kissing in the Rain”

