The Interrupters ‘Live in Tokyo!’ Out Now + Documentary Film Premiere June 24th!

The past few years have been pivotal for The Interrupters. Fight the Good Fightdebuted #1 Heatseekers, #5 Current Rock, and #5 Current Alternative Album on the Billboard charts. The lead single, “She’s Kerosene” charted #5 at Alternative Radio in US, #1 Alternative in Canada, and #1 Rock in Canada making The Interrupters the first female-fronted band with an Alternative Radio hit since No Doubt. The follow-up single, “Gave You Everything” charted #19 at Alternative Radio in US, and #2 Rock in Canada. In addition, the band made their US TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and were featured as iHeartRadio’s On The Verge Artist (Fall 2018).

On top of this success, The Interrupters toured extensively worldwide including sold out headlining dates as well as appearances at Coachella, Punk Rock Bowling, Warped Tour (Main Stage), Hang Out, Epicenter, Sonic Temple, Aftershock Festival, Slam Dunk, Download, Hellfest, and support runs with 311 & The Dirty Heads, and Rancid to name a few.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to attend an Interrupters show, you know that it is not just your typical concert, it is an event. It is a big energy sing-a-long where everyone feels like family. “You want to go to a show to feel better, put your arm around your friend, and dance, and sing, and have a release,” notes Aimee Interrupter. “Celebrate life and forget about your problems. We want to participate in that whole exchange”

In celebration of the release, the band will premiere their documentary film Live in Tokyo – This Is My Family! on June 24 for North & South America at 6pm PT/9pm ET. The film features the live performance from Summer Sonic, behind the scenes footage, and exclusive interviews. The film will rebroadcast twice on June 25; the first being 6pm JST/7pm UTC for Asia & Australia and the second at 6pm BST/7pm CEST for UK, Europe, and Africa. Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased

via https://www.momenthouse.com/theinterrupters. During the premiere and rebroadcasts, fans will have a chance to purchase exclusive merch items.

LIVE IN TOKYO TRACK LISTING

1. Intro / A Friend Like Me (Live)

2. By My Side (Live)

3. Take Back The Power (Live)

4. Title Holder (Live)

5. She Got Arrested (Live)

6. Bad Guy (Live)

7. Gave You Everything (Live)

8. On A Turntable (Live)

9. She’s Kerosene (Live)

10. Family (Live)

The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the Hella Mega stadium tour supporting Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit www.hellamegatour.com.

THE HELLA MEGA TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

7/29 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

7/31 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

8/1 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

8/4 Flushing, NY Citi Field

8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/8 Washington, DC Nationals Park

8/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

8/13 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

8/15 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

8/17 Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium

8/19 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

8/20 Philadelphia, PA Citizen’s Bank Park

8/23 Minneapolis, MN Target Field

8/25 Denver, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/27 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

8/29 San Diego, CA PetCo Park

9/1 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

9/6 Seattle, WA T Mobile Park

The Interrupters are Aimee Interrupter (vocals) and the Bivona brothers (guitarist Kevin Bivona, bassist Justin Bivona, drummer Jesse Bivona).

