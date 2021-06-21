Katie Couric - Going There Book Tour
Pop Culture News

Katie Couric Announces 2021 ‘Going There’ Book Tour

Written by on

Produced by Live Nation, Katie Couric will head out on an 11-city U.S. tour this fall in celebration of her forthcoming memoir, “Going There,” out on October 26th.  Two days following the release of her highly anticipated book, Couric will kick off her tour in Boston at the Orpheum Theatre on October 28th making stops in New York, Washington, DC, and more, before wrapping up in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on November 15th.

Couric will bring attendees into her personal and professional life, sharing the emotional, riveting story of a thoroughly modern woman, whose journey took her from humble origins to superstardom. Joined by high profile, fascinating people at every stop, Couric and her special guests (to be revealed at a later date) will exchange stories of their life experiences that will make you laugh, cry, and think.

“Given the challenging period we’ve been through, I’m so excited to be out in the world, creating a sense of community and a place where we can all get together for meaningful conversations, and have some fun, too,” Couric said.

“It is truly an honor to work with the iconic Katie Couric and present her to live audiences across the country. She has always provided so much inspiration to people everywhere, particularly women. Live Nation Women exists to center and amplify women and their stories, and we can’t wait to hit the road with Katie this fall to share hers,” said Ali Harnell, President & CSO LNW.

TICKETS:  General tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 25 at 10am Local Time at Ticketmaster.com.   Go to KatieCouric.com and sign up for Katie Couric Media’s newsletter Wake-Up Call, to get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, June 22nd at 10am local time.

“GOING THERE” BOOK TOUR DATES: 

Thu Oct 28 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Fri Oct 29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sat Oct 30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Mon Nov 01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Wed Nov 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

Thu Nov 04 – Dallas, TX – McFarlin Auditorium

Sat Nov 06 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Mon Nov 08 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Fri Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sat Nov 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Nov 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Katie Couric (@katiecouric) is an award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author and a co-founder  of  Stand  Up  To  Cancer  (SU2C).  Since  its  launch  in  2008,  Stand  Up  To  Cancer  has  raised  more than  $600  million  to  support  cutting  edge  collaborative  science  and  its  research  has  contributed  to nine new FDA approved therapies.

In  2017,  she  founded  Katie  Couric  Media  (KCM),  which  has  developed  a  number  of  media  projects, including a daily newsletter, a podcast, digital video series and several documentaries. KCM works with purpose  driven  brands  to  create  premium  content  that  addresses  important  social  issues  like  gender equality, environmental sustainability and mental health.

Previous  documentaries  produced  by  KCM  include: America  Inside  Out  with Katie  Couric,  a  six-part series   for   National   Geographic; Gender   Revolution:   A   Journey   with   Katie   Couric,   for   National Geographic; Under  the  Gun,  which  aired  on  EPIX;  and Fed  Up,  available  on  iTunes,  Amazon  and YouTube.  Couric  was  also  the  executive  producer  of Unbelievable on  Netflix  and  is  developing  other scripted projects.

Couric  was  the  first  woman  to  solo  anchor  a  network  evening  newscast,  serving  as  anchor  and managing editor of the CBS Evening News From 2006 to 2011 following 15-years as co-anchor of NBC’s Today Show.  She  also  hosted  a  syndicated  show  and  served  as  the  Yahoo  Global  News  Anchor  until 2017. Most recently, Couric was the first guest host of the iconic game show, Jeopardy!.

She  has  won  a  duPont-Columbia,  a  Peabody,  two  Edward  R.  Murrows,  a  Walter  Cronkite  Award,  and multiple Emmys. She was twice named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and was a Glamour  Magazine  woman  of  the  year  three  times.  She  has  also  received  numerous  awards  for  her cancer  advocacy  work;  honored by  both  the  Harvard  and  Columbia  schools  of  public  health,  the American Cancer Society and The American Association of Cancer Researchers.

In addition to writing The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives, Couric’s memoir will be published in the Fall of 2021.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares