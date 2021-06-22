Candlebox Announces US Tour In Support of Highly-Anticipated New Album ‘Wolves’

Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox announces US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. With COVID restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, KY, on August 5th and runs until November 6th, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5th and 6th will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PST.

Wolves is Candlebox’s seventh studio album and drops worldwide on September 17, 2021, on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). Wolves embraces a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory. Vocalist Kevin Martin says, “We didn’t stray away from anything; if the song sounded

Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive- we didn’t try to stay in our lane, if you will.” The band is thrilled with their results and invites fans, both new and old, along for the ride.

Two songs from Wolves, “Let Me Down Easy” and “My Weakness,” are available to stream now. “Let Me Down Easy” is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell’s older brother. “My Weakness” is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adam’s “Summer of 69” and passion of Springsteen’s “Born to Run.”

Stream both songs and pre-save Wolves here: https://orcd.co/wolves

Candlebox 2021 Tour Dates:

8/5 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

8/6 – Fort Madison, IA – Riverfest

8/7 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant

8/8 – Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live

8/10 – Wichita, KS – Temple Live

8/12 – Three Forks, MT – Rockin’ The Rivers

8/13 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

9/3 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

9/4 – Houston, TX – KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

9/5 – Dallas, TX – KEGL’s BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion

9/7 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

9/9 – Wantagh, NY – South Shore Music Hall

9/10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – WDHA Rocks the Rock

9/11 – Harrisburg, PA – Whitaker Center

9/12 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

9/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/15 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

9/18 – Detroit, MI – WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary – DTE Amp

9/19 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue

9/22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

9/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

9/25 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

9/27 – Columbia, SC – The Senate (formerly Music Farm)

9/28 – Savannah, GA – Victory North

9/30 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/1 – Orange Park, FL – Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers

10/2 – Tampa, FL – WXTB 98 ROCK FEST – Amalie Arena

10/3 – Fort Meyers, FL – The Ranch

10/5 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Music Hall

10/7 – N. Augusta, SC – SRP Park

10/8 – Fort Walton Beach, FL – The Gulf Okaloosa Island

10/9 – Orlando, FL – WJRR Earthday Birthday – Tinker Field

10/10 – Dothan, AL – The Plant

10/14 – San Antonio – Aztec

10/15 – Waco, TX – The Backyard

10/16 – Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot

10/17 – Lubbock, TX – Cook’s Garage Lubbock

10/19 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

11/5 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile (Original Lineup)

11/6 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)

https://youtu.be/YT1eac6t3aI

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.