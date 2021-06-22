J. Cole Announce Dates For ‘The Off-Season Tour’

J. Cole has revealed the official dates for ‘The Off-Season Tour’ featuring 21 Savage and special guest Morray on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off on September 24th at FTX Arena in Miami, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Oakland and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA at The Forum on October 21st.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 25th at 10AM local time at dreamville.com.

THE OFF-SEASON TOUR DATES:

* With 21 Savage | ^ With Special Guest Morray

Fri Sep 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena*^

Sat Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*^

Mon Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Tue Sep 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*^

Wed Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*^

Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

Sat Oct 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*^

Mon Oct 04 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena*^

Tue Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Thu Oct 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center*^

Sun Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*^

Mon Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena*^

Thu Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

Sat Oct 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Sun Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*^

Wed Oct 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*^

Thu Oct 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*^

