NIGHT DRIVE: Dark Sky Films Unveils First Trailer For Intense New Thriller Starring AJ Bowen and Sophie Dalah!

Dark Sky Films has unveiled an intense new trailer for ‘NIGHT DRIVE.’ Set for an August 6th theatrical and digital release, ‘Night Drive’ is a shocking ride with a wicked sense of humor from the filmmakers behind the cabin-in-the-woods thriller ‘Dead Night.’ Check out the trailer, synopsis and official poster art for the film below!

Official Synopsis: Russell (AJ Bowen – You’re Next, The Signal) is a driver in Los Angeles who’s reeling from a series of bad decisions. While his life seems to be caught in a downward spiral, a business proposition from an alluring but enigmatic passenger named Charlotte (Sophie Dalah – Unbroken, Dead Night) proves too good to turn down. A simple ride turns deadly, catapulting Russell into an even darker place, but Charlotte may be the key to a second chance he thought he’d never have… if he can make it through the night.

Surprising at every turn and with a wickedly dark sense of humor, directors Meghan Leon’s and Bradford Baruh’s Night Drive is an unforgettably shocking ride-along with a seemingly normal man and the most abnormal of passengers.

