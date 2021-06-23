Skillet Announce Fall Dates For ‘The Aftermath Tour’ With Adelitas Way

SKILLET, one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century who have garnered two Grammy nominations and are a member of the Pandora Billionaires Club, have announced Fall 2021 U.S. headline tour dates. Adelitas Way will serve as main support. The trek, dubbed “The Aftermath Tour,” kicks off September 12 in Chicago and runs through October 22 in St. Louis. All dates are below.

“Touring is back and we’re ready to rock,” says Skillet frontman John Cooper. “This will be our first tour with VIP since we paused for 2020. I’m ready to get out there and interact with our fans again. We’re thrilled to have Adelitas Way joining us too. I’m counting down the days.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 23 at 10am local time. The regular on-sale is set for Friday, June 25 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

A limited quantity of VIP packages are available, which include a ticket to the show, a pre-show Q&A and trivia contest hosted by Skillet, and exclusive merchandise. The VIP packages go on sale today, as well.

Skillet’s latest album Victorious: The Aftermath is out now.

SKILLET ON TOUR:

WITH ADELITAS WAY:

9/12 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

9/14 — Cleveland, OH — TempleLive

9/15 — Albany, NY — Empire Live

9/18 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland

9/19 — Silver Spring, MD — Fillmore

9/21 — Norfolk, VA — Norva

9/22 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

9/25 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

9/28 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

9/29 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

10/1 — San Antonio, TX — Aztec

10/2 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

10/5 — Colorado Springs, CO — Pikes Peak

10/6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

10/9 — Boise, ID — Revolution

10/11 — Portland, OR — Roseland

10/12 — Kennewick, WA — Toyota Center

10/14 — Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues

10/15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee

10/16 — Anaheim, CA — The Grove

10/17 — Tucson, AZ — Rialto

10/19 — Albuquerque, NM — El Rey

10/21 — Kansas City, MO — Midland

10/22 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

ABOUT SKILLET:

SKILLET —John Cooper [lead vocals/bass], Korey Cooper [guitar/keys], Jen Ledger [drums/vocals], and Seth Morrison [lead guitar] — write the soundtrack to triumph. An undying spirit humbly asserted and affirmed the band as one of this generation’s most successful rock acts. However, as all classic underdog stories do, it happened quietly under the radar. By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of GRAMMY® Award noms and sold over 12 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum Awake. Their breakout single “Monster” remains “one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time” with over 3 billion global audio streams. 2016’s Unleashed bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Going #1 on Rock Radio, the lead single “Feel Invincible” cracked 150 million global audio streams and went platinum. Meanwhile, the gold-certified Unleashed became their fourth consecutive album to receive either a gold, platinum, or double-platinum status. To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL. Between selling out arenas on four continents, the group performed on CONAN and graced the pages of USA Today and The New York Times. Skillet’s graphic novel, EDEN: A Skillet Graphic Novel with Z2 Comics, has become the publisher’s best-selling book of all time. Skillet’s follow up graphic novel, Eden II: The Aftermath is out now.

