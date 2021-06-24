Tyler Posey Joins the “Internet Killed The Rockstar” Tour

Tyler Posey has announced he will be hitting the road this fall as part of the “Internet Killed the Rockstar Tour” presented by Big Noise. MOD SUN headlining and girlfriends supporting, this stacked lineup will bring a true family to the stage in cities across America for the 12-date run. Tickets are on sale today at https://linktr.ee/Tylergposey.

“I think every touring musician is in agreement that tour has been a long time coming,” shares Posey on today’s announce. “I know the Big Noise family is hungry for one. With MOD SUN joining the family, this feels like the perfect way to celebrate. Let’s fucking get it.”

Tyler Posey is no stranger to the spotlight. His storied acting and music career spans over a decade starring in dozens of TV shows and movies including Teen Wolf and Truth or Dare, as well as being a member of multiple bands including PVMNTS and Five North. In 2020, Posey decided to take a big step in his music career by becoming a solo artist. He has released two singles, “Shut Up” featuring Travis Barker and phem and “Happy”, both of which were co-written by John Feldmann and phem. Fans can expect more hard-hitting pop punk tracks with honest and vulnerable lyrics from Tyler throughout the year.

MOD SUN released his highly acclaimed album Internet Killed The Rockstar, earlier this year. The album features production from John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, Panic At The Disco) and sees MOD SUN returning to his pop-punk roots. IKTR debuted at #8 on Spotify’s Top Global Album Debuts, #21 on Alternative Radio charts and entered the following additional Billboard charts: Heatseekers, Alternative Airplay, Rock & Alternative Airplay, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

The album features the breakout hit song, “Flames”, featuring global superstar Avril Lavigne. The single peaked at the #8 spot on Billboard’s US Rock Digital Song chart and spent weeks in the Top 20 at Alternative Radio. In May, MOD SUN made his TV debut performing “Flames” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!Outlets including MTV, Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, Alternative Press, GQ Italia and Entertainment Tonight Canada have heralded the song as one of the best new tracks of the year.

girlfriends, the pop-punk duo composed of Travis Mills (musical artist, Apple Music host, actor) and Nick Gross (Big Noise, Gross Labs, Find Your Grind), released their self-titled debut album via Big Noise in 2020. Produced by John Feldmann, the album has garnered over 14 million streams on Spotify. They most recently teamed up with rapper Jasiah for their new hit single “Congratulations”, which kicks off girlfriends’ musically focused 2021 and hints at what’s to come from their highly-anticipated sophomore album releasing later this year.

“I’ve known Travis Mills for over 10 years and love everything he and Nick Gross are doing with their band girlfriends,” said MOD SUN. “Tyler Posey is one of my new best friends and an absolute star in his own right and I’m stoked he’s joining us on the road. We’re all signed to Big Noise and believe doing this as a team is much more powerful than doing this on your own.”

A full list of tour dates can be found below.

INTERNET KILLED THE ROCKSTAR TOUR DATES:

9/9 – Hollywood, California – The Roxy

9/14 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Varsity Theater

9/16 – Cleveland, Ohio – House of Blues

9/17 – Chicago, Illinois – Park West

9/19 – Detroit, Michigan – The Shelter

9/21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Foundry at the Fillmore

9/22 – Boston, Massachusetts – Brighton Music Hall

9/23 – Brooklyn, New York – Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/25 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

9/26 – Charlotte, North Carolina – The Underground

9/30 – Atlanta, Georgia – The Masquerade

10/3 – Dallas, Texas – South Side Music Hall

Standing alone in the spotlight for the first time has been freeing in more ways than one, least of all when it comes to Tyler’s courage to open up about the hell that was 2020. The early days of the COVID pandemic were particularly pronounced for him, exacerbating deep-rooted anxiety, depression and childhood trauma that manifested in a self-destructive pattern of drug and alcohol abuse. Left to his own devices while quarantine orders ruled Los Angeles, life inside Posey’s home became a dangerous cycle of isolation and intoxication.

“I’ve experimented with different things since I was a kid, then took a break,” Posey says of his past drug use, noting he became “a lonely addict” during the pandemic and retreated from friends and family. “As soon as quarantine really hit, I was in a weird place. I didn’t have anything else to do.”

This new chapter of Posey’s career sets off a powder keg of personal reflection and growth, grounded by his elastic voice, juxtaposing a devil-may-care growl and smooth-throated pop-punk sheen.

Posey found a confidant in Feldmann, himself sober, and the two musicians used their songwriting sessions as a form of therapy together. With Feldmann’s keen ear and decades of wisdom to imbue on his charge, Posey’s maturation and resolve stack up far beyond his years.

“I just feel proud,” he says, reflecting on the path that led him here. “I’m proud of the music we wrote, but also how far I’ve come. I went to a pretty dark place, but I got out of it. I can honestly say right now is the happiest, most present I’ve ever been.”