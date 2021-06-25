SEETHER To Release ‘Wasteland – The Purgatory EP’ On July 30th

SEETHER announced the release of Wasteland – The Purgatory EP available digitally and on CD July 30th, 2021, and on vinyl October 22nd, 2021, via Fantasy Records. The 5-track set includes the fan favorite, “Wasteland,” from the band’s most recent album, and features three never-before-heard songs, and an alternate/stripped down version of “Wasteland,” which is available today. Watch the accompanying music video HERE. Written and produced by Shaun Morgan, engineered by the band’s newest member Corey Lowery, and mixed by Matt Hyde, Wasteland – The Purgatory EP, follows the August 2020 release of SEETHER’s eighth album, the acclaimed, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (“If You Want Peace, Prepare For War.”) The first two singles from the album both hit #1 on the Active Rock and Rock charts: the anthemic, “Dangerous,” and hard-hitting “Bruised and Bloodied.”

Wasteland – The Purgatory EP special vinyl edition will be released on 45rpm 12″ vinyl on October 22nd, 2021. The band’s online store will have a 500-unit super limited-edition custom Smoke and Translucent Red split color vinyl and a limited-edition Custom Clear with Smoky White Swirls color vinyl, while record stores will carry Custom Mixed Translucent Red with Smoky Black Swirls color vinyl.

SEETHER front man Shaun Morgan on this new release: “We are really excited to release The Purgatory EP as a companion to our latest single, “Wasteland.” I’m especially proud of how the alternate version of the track turned out and really happy that people will finally hear it!”

Wasteland – The Purgatory EP demonstrates SEETHER’s dynamism and creative versatility. Seething with dark muscularity, the urgent “What Would You Do?” is a beautiful and cathartic baptism-by-fire that never lets up. With Pixies’ undertones and Beatle accents, “Will It Ever End?” is a startling, pandemic appropriate head trip that, like the voice in your head, goes to places unforeseen and unforgiven. “Feast or Famine” sounds like the unholy progeny of AC/DC and Ozzy-era Sabbath. The EP is bookended by two versions of “Wasteland,” the original album version and a stripped-down alternate version that features touches of piano and cello, but still retains the original’s tormented drive. This latest release finds SEETHER, one of hard rock’s most enduring and prolific bands, at the very top of their very productive game.

Earlier this month, SEETHER announced they will join 3 Doors Down on the band’s The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour as special guests on select dates throughout the summer. These shows kick off on July 17th, 2021, in Huber Heights, OH and will see the bands play amphitheaters in major markets across the U.S. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now and full routing is below. Additionally, this fall will see SEETHER play several festivals including Louder Than Life 2021 in Louisville, KY and the sold-out Aftershock Festival 2021 in Sacramento, CA. For additional information please visit www.seether.com/tour.

Wasteland – The Purgatory EP Track List:

1. Wasteland (original album version)

2. What Would You Do?

3. Will It Ever End?

4. Feast or Famine

5. Wasteland (alternate version)

SEETHER 2021 Tour Dates:

July 17 – Huber Heights, OH @ The Rose Music Center*

July 18 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena*

July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square*

July 23 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheatre*

July 24 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

July 29 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena*

July 30 – Sugar Land, TX -@ Smart Financial Centre*

July 31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

August 5 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

August 7 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove Casino*

August 14 – Belcourt, ND @ Sky Dancer Casino & Resort*

August 19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach*

August 20 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion*

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center*

August 26 – Kennewick, WA @ Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo 2021

August 27 – Boise, ID @ Western Idaho Fair 2021

August 28 – Salem, OR @ Oregon State Fair 2021

August 31 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic*

September 2 – Corning, CA @ Rolling Hills Casino*

September 3 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort*

September 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience 2021*

September 7 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

September 8 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre*

September 10 – Newark, NJ @ WDHA’s Family Reunion

September 11 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 93X’s Family Reunion

September 19 – St. Louis, MO @ KPNT Pointfest

September 23 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater*

September 24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

September 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater*

September 26 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival 2021

October 2 – Tampa, FL @ WXTB 98RockFest

October 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival 2021

October 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place*

October 15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando*

October 16 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

*with 3 Doors Down

About SEETHER: Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, Seether (Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey and Corey Lowery) has amassed a global fan base that has grown organically with purpose and commitment, offering their fans around the world camaraderie, comfort, and a sense of personal power. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 17 #1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over 2 billion streams world-wide across all platforms. SEETHER is Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence. Their latest LP, the acclaimed, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War) was released last summer via Fantasy Records. A primal mix of euphoria and misery, the new album ranks among the strongest material of SEETHER’s illustrious career and includes the recent #1 singles “Dangerous,” “Bruised and Bloodied,” and the soon to be released “Wasteland.” They are also creators of the Rise Above Fest, founded in 2012 to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness. Past headliners of the annual gathering include Slash, Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold, Papa Roach & many more. Since conception, the Rise Above Fest has turned into a broader movement, expanding its presence at additional music festivals around the globe. All SEETHER shows donate $1 of ticket sales to benefit the SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education) organization.

