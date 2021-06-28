BEHIND THE MUSIC: Paramount+ Releases Trailer For Reboot of Iconic Music Series!

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the iconic documentary series BEHIND THE MUSIC, introducing Duran Duran, New Kids On The Block and Bret Michaels as featured artists. These artists join the previously announced lineup of musicians, including Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, LL Cool J, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe. The groundbreaking series, from MTV Entertainment Studios, will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 29, and subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the trailer and a breakdown of the episode release dates below.

BEHIND THE MUSIC returns with brand-new episodes plus a selection of the best of the original series vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with new one-on-one artist interviews. Artists and air dates confirmed for the first installment include:

Ricky Martin: July 29

LL Cool J: July 29

Huey Lewis: August 5

Busta Rhymes: August 12

Duran Duran: August 19

New Kids On The Block: August 26

Bret Michaels: September 2

Fat Joe: September 9

The second half of the season will feature the previously announced Jennifer Lopez episode, as well as other superstar names to be released at a later date. The series joins several new additions to the Paramount+ slate of music docuseries, including Dave Grohl’s FROM CRADLE TO STAGE and a library of some of the most influential and storied music franchises such as UNPLUGGED and “Storytellers.”

