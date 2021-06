‘Awkwafina is Nora From Queens’ Season 2 Set To Premiere On August 18th!

Comedy Central sets Awkwafina is Nora From Queens second season premiere for Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00pm ET/PT, with a second episode airing at 10:30pm ET/PT. The half-hour scripted comedy, Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will feature a slate of directors for the 10-episode season: Bill Benz (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Andrew McCarthy (Orange Is The New Black), Laura Murphy (Girl Code), Jordan Kim (Chad) and Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and BD Wong who will be making his television directorial debut.

Creator and writer Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the hit comedy series inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Check out a teaser for Season 2 below:

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens season 1 ranks as the #1 freshmen comedy of 2020 among P18-49 and M18-49. The series was nominated for a WGA award and its’ innovative MTA 7-train stunt won Adweek’s “Media Plan Of The Year”.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao and executive produced by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First and Sean Fogel as producer. Justin Rosenblatt and Andrew Lutin serve as executive producers and Tara Power as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

