JOLT: Amazon Studios Unleashes Trailer For Kate Beckinsale Action-Thriller!

Amazon Studios has revealed the official trailer for director Tanya Wexler’s upcoming action thriller, JOLT. Written by Scott Wascha, the film features an all-star cast that includes Kate Beckinsale, Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, with Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. Check out the trailer, poster art and official synopsis for film below.

Amazon Studios will release JOLT on Prime Video July 23rd, 2021.

Official Synopsis: Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime’s prime suspect.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.