DON’T BREATHE 2: Stephen Lang’s Iconic Villain Returns In Trailer For High-Intensity Sequel!

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for DON’T BREATHE 2! The highly-anticipated film, the sequel to Fede Álvarez‘s 2016 thriller, is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Directed by Rodo Sayagues and written by Fede Alvarez & Rodo Sayagues, the film stars Stephen Lang and Brendan Sexton III.

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters August 13th.

Check out the official trailer for the film below and visit www.DontBreatheMovie.com for additional glimpses of the terrifying new film.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.