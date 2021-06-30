‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Turns 50 — Cast Members Unite To Celebrate The Iconic Film!

On June 30, 2021, the beloved family film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory celebrates its 50th anniversary. Peter Ostrum (“Charlie Bucket”), Paris Themmen (“Mike Teevee”), Julie Dawn Cole (“Veruca Salt”) and Michael Bollner (“Augustus Gloop”) recently sat down together to reflect on 50 years of the perennial family classic.

Originally released on June 30, 1971, directed by Mel Stuart and starring Gene Wilder as the legendary Candy Man Willy Wonka, this splendiferous movie brings to the screen the endlessly appetizing delights of Roald Dahl’s cherished book. Coated with flavorful tunes and production designs that are a visual treat for the eyes, this effervescent musical never fails to enchant young and old. On a whirlwind tour of Willy’s incredible, edible realm of chocolate waterfalls, elfish Oompa-Loompas and industrial-sized confections, a boy named Charlie (Peter Ostrum) will discover the sweetest secret of all: a generous, loving heart. And viewers will rediscover all the timeless magic as it was meant to be seen.

Check out a virtual reunion of the surviving cast below!

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc with the feature film and special features. Fans can also own Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on June 29.

Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Elements

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

Commentary with the Wonka Kids

Pure Imagination: The Story of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

The Moviemakers

Scrumptious Sing-Along: Pure Imagination

Scrumptious Sing-Along: I Want It Now!

Scrumptious Sing-Along: I’ve Got A Golden Ticket

Scrumptious Sing-Along: Oompa-Loompa-Doompa-De-Do

Theatrical Trailer

On 6/29/2021, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory 4K UHD will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers including GooglePlay, Vudu, Xbox and others, and will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

