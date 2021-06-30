‘Young Sheldon: The Complete Fourth Season’ Headed To DVD In September

With more than 11.4M Total Weekly Viewers in its fourth season, Young Sheldon remains the number one comedy series on network television. Laugh along with the iconic Sheldon Cooper as he begins his college career as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Young Sheldon: The Complete Fourth Season on DVD September 7, 2021 for $24.98 SRP.

For young Sheldon Cooper, being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in East Texas. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. Now as Sheldon graduates high school and embarks on his college career, a whole new chapter begins. For over a decade, The Big Bang Theory audiences came to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. Now, with the release of Young Sheldon: The Complete Fourth Season, meets him as he sets forth on his innocent, awkward journey toward the man he will become.

Created and executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, executive producers of the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon is also executive produced and narrated by Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. Steve Holland and Todd Spiewak also executive produce. The star cast features Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies), Zoe Perry (The Family, Private Practice), Lance Barber (The Comeback), Montana Jordan (The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter), Raegan Revord (Modern Family), and Matt Hobby (Hart of Dixie, Boardwalk Empire) with Annie Potts (Designing Women, Love & War) and Jim Parsons. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

‘Young Sheldon: The Complete Fourth Season’ includes 18 half-hour episodes:

Graduation A Docent, a Little Lady and a Bouncer Named Dalton Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken Bible Camp and a Chariot of Love A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles Crappy Frozen Ice Cream and an Organ Grinder’s Monkey Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles A Box of Treasure and the Meemaw of Science The Geezer Bus and a New Model for Education Mitch’s Son and the Unconditional Approval of a Government Agency A Virus, Heartbreak and a World of Possibilities A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips A Black Hole The Wild and Woolly World of Nonlinear Dynamics

Includes Special Feature:

Cooped Up with the Coopers

