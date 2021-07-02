‘Seinfeld Soundtrack’ Finally Receives An Official Release Via WaterTower Music!

WaterTower Music has announced the release of the Seinfeld Soundtrack featuring music by the show’s composer Jonathan Wolff. The music was carefully selected by Wolff with the fans in mind and has never been available for public consumption until now. Fans of the show will recognize the tracks which are named after some of the popular scenes and episodes that they were featured in including “Cable Guy vs. Kramer,” “Jerry Vs. Newman Chase.” etc. “Often, soundtrack albums include brilliant masterpieces of musical artistry and compelling, momentous film score suites,” says Wolff. “Yeah, there’ll be none of that. This music was created to peg the funny meters. Each track evokes a favorite scene. My opus magnum is a ‘Big Daddy Pimpwalk.’ Seinfeld fans only, please.”
Wolff’s big hope for the soundtrack is that “Seinfeld fans will use my music in their own lover-boy photoshoot videos on Instagram and TikTok.”
SEINFELD SOUNDTRACK TRACKLISTING:
1. Seinfeld Theme
2. Seinfeld Theme (Highlights of 100) – Jonathan Wolff
3. Seinfeld Theme (The Chronicle) – Jonathan Wolff
4. The Jerry Show Theme (The Pilot Part 2) – Jonathan Wolff
5. Kramer’s Pimpwalk (The Wig Master) – Jonathan Wolff
6. Jerry the Mailman (The Andria Doria) – Jonathan Wolff
7. Himalayan Walking Shoes (The Hot Tub) – Jonathan Wolff
8. John Jermaine Jazz #1 (The Rye)- Jonathan Wolff
9. John Jermaine Jazz #2 (The Rye) – Jonathan Wolff (feat Bob Sheppard)
10. John Jermaine Jazz #3 (The Rye) – Jonathan Wolff (feat Bob Sheppard)
11. Kramer’s Boombox (The Package) – Jonathan Wolff
12. Jerry vs Newman Chase (The Soul Mate) – Jonathan Wolff
13. Cable Guy vs Kramer Chase (The Cadillac Part 2) – Jonathan Wolff
14. Noxin (The Cadillac Part 2) – Jonathan Wolff
15. Jesus is One (feat Jack Diamond) [The Burning] – Jonathan Wolff
16 Kramer’s Crappy Banjo (The Muffin Tops) – Jonathan Wolff
17. Peterman in Burmese Jungle (The Chicken Roaster) – Jonathan Wolff
18. TV Cartoon / Wheels on the Bus (The Contest) – Jonathan Wolff
19. Finale Suitcase Montage (The Finale) – Jonathan Wolff
20. Waiting For the Verdict Blues (The Finale) – Jonathan Wolff
21. This Night Show (The Trip Part 1) – Jonathan Wolff
22. Rock Music Video (The Trip Part 1) – Jonathan Wolff
23. The Lopper (The Frogger) – Jonathan Wolff
24. 1937 Wedding Cake Waltz (The Frogger) – Jonathan Wolff
25. Kramer Bachelor Auction (The Barber) – Jonathan Wolff
26. Rochelle, Rochelle the Musical (The Understudy) – Jonathan Wolff
27. Pier Contemplation (The Invitations) – Jonathan Wolff
28. Loud Dixieland Band (The Mom & Pop Store) – Jonathan Wolff
29. Scarsdale Surprise (The Summer of George)
30. Checkmate / Chunnel / Death Blow (The Movie, The Pool Guy, The Little Kicks) – Jonathan Wolff
31. Blimp (The Puerto Rican Day) – Jonathan Wolff
32. The Pain & The Yearning (The Comeback) – Jonathan Wolff
33. George’s Answering Machine (Greatest American Hero) [The Susie] – Jonathan Wolff
ABOUT Seinfeld
An Emmy and Golden Globe winner for Best Comedy Series, Seinfeld is one of the most popular and award-winning comedy series of all time. Jerry Seinfeld stars as a stand-up comedian whose life in New York City is made even more chaotic by his quirky group of friends who join him in wrestling with life’s most perplexing, yet often trivial questions. Often described as “a show about nothing,” Seinfeld mines the humor in life’s mundane situations like waiting in line, searching for a lost item, or the trials and tribulations of dating. Co-starring are Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Jerry’s ex-girlfriend and current platonic pal, Elaine Benes; Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Jerry’s neurotic hard-luck best friend; and Michael Richards as Jerry’s eccentric neighbor, Kramer.
ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC
WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the WarnerMedia companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.