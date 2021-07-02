‘Seinfeld Soundtrack’ Finally Receives An Official Release Via WaterTower Music!

WaterTower Music has announced the release of the Seinfeld Soundtrack featuring music by the show’s composer Jonathan Wolff . The music was carefully selected by Wolff with the fans in mind and has never been available for public consumption until now. Fans of the show will recognize the tracks which are named after some of the popular scenes and episodes that they were featured in including “Cable Guy vs. Kramer,” “Jerry Vs. Newman Chase.” etc. “Often, soundtrack albums include brilliant masterpieces of musical artistry and compelling, momentous film score suites,” says Wolff. “Yeah, there’ll be none of that. This music was created to peg the funny meters. Each track evokes a favorite scene. My opus magnum is a ‘Big Daddy Pimpwalk.’ Seinfeld fans only, please.”

Wolff’s big hope for the soundtrack is that “Seinfeld fans will use my music in their own lover-boy photoshoot videos on Instagram and TikTok.”

SEINFELD SOUNDTRACK TRACKLISTING:

1. Seinfeld Theme

2. Seinfeld Theme (Highlights of 100) – Jonathan Wolff

3. Seinfeld Theme (The Chronicle) – Jonathan Wolff

4. The Jerry Show Theme (The Pilot Part 2) – Jonathan Wolff

5. Kramer’s Pimpwalk (The Wig Master) – Jonathan Wolff

6. Jerry the Mailman (The Andria Doria) – Jonathan Wolff

7. Himalayan Walking Shoes (The Hot Tub) – Jonathan Wolff

8. John Jermaine Jazz #1 (The Rye)- Jonathan Wolff

9. John Jermaine Jazz #2 (The Rye) – Jonathan Wolff (feat Bob Sheppard)

10. John Jermaine Jazz #3 (The Rye) – Jonathan Wolff (feat Bob Sheppard)

11. Kramer’s Boombox (The Package) – Jonathan Wolff

12. Jerry vs Newman Chase (The Soul Mate) – Jonathan Wolff

13. Cable Guy vs Kramer Chase (The Cadillac Part 2) – Jonathan Wolff

14. Noxin (The Cadillac Part 2) – Jonathan Wolff

15. Jesus is One (feat Jack Diamond) [The Burning] – Jonathan Wolff

16 Kramer’s Crappy Banjo (The Muffin Tops) – Jonathan Wolff

17. Peterman in Burmese Jungle (The Chicken Roaster) – Jonathan Wolff

18. TV Cartoon / Wheels on the Bus (The Contest) – Jonathan Wolff

19. Finale Suitcase Montage (The Finale) – Jonathan Wolff

20. Waiting For the Verdict Blues (The Finale) – Jonathan Wolff

21. This Night Show (The Trip Part 1) – Jonathan Wolff

22. Rock Music Video (The Trip Part 1) – Jonathan Wolff

23. The Lopper (The Frogger) – Jonathan Wolff

24. 1937 Wedding Cake Waltz (The Frogger) – Jonathan Wolff

25. Kramer Bachelor Auction (The Barber) – Jonathan Wolff

26. Rochelle, Rochelle the Musical (The Understudy) – Jonathan Wolff

27. Pier Contemplation (The Invitations) – Jonathan Wolff

28. Loud Dixieland Band (The Mom & Pop Store) – Jonathan Wolff

29. Scarsdale Surprise (The Summer of George)

30. Checkmate / Chunnel / Death Blow (The Movie, The Pool Guy, The Little Kicks) – Jonathan Wolff

31. Blimp (The Puerto Rican Day) – Jonathan Wolff

32. The Pain & The Yearning (The Comeback) – Jonathan Wolff

33. George’s Answering Machine (Greatest American Hero) [The Susie] – Jonathan Wolff

ABOUT Seinfeld

An Emmy and Golden Globe winner for Best Comedy Series, Seinfeld is one of the most popular and award-winning comedy series of all time. Jerry Seinfeld stars as a stand-up comedian whose life in New York City is made even more chaotic by his quirky group of friends who join him in wrestling with life’s most perplexing, yet often trivial questions. Often described as “a show about nothing,” Seinfeld mines the humor in life’s mundane situations like waiting in line, searching for a lost item, or the trials and tribulations of dating. Co-starring are Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Jerry’s ex-girlfriend and current platonic pal, Elaine Benes; Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Jerry’s neurotic hard-luck best friend; and Michael Richards as Jerry’s eccentric neighbor, Kramer.

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the WarnerMedia companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.