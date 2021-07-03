Corey Feldman Celebrates 50 Years In Entertainment With His “Summer of Love”

The half-century celebration for the staple actor that has helped sculpt American culture, Corey Feldman, brings newly re-imagined music, more clues into his NFT Store, and a summer of love surrounding his film and music career. On Corey’s birthday, July 16th, Feldman’s Cosmic Wire debut will showcase a fresh re-imagined sound of a classic tune from his previous releases in collaboration with label head and synth explorator/producer, BLAZAR.

Corey in his usual fashion will be celebrating by throwing extravagant parties and events. This year’s events will be centered around 3 key points, the 1st being a private affair for friends and family at the Landmark Hollywood Roosevelt, the 2nd being a VR live streaming event centered around his 50 years in film, and the final being a Benefit concert celebrating 50 years in music.

“It was an amazing experience going through Corey’s old tape recordings and bringing them into 2021 with new sounds, but still maintaining the beating heart of the original. Corey is a true artist who deserves to be heard, and I’m thankful be a part of that.” -BLAZAR

The first will be his debut single release off of Corey Feldman’s forthcoming album, Love Left 2. The 25th Anniversary of his debut album is celebrated with the Love Left 2.1 box set full of raribles, while more of his novelty art will soon surface as NFTs.

As the 36th Anniversary of The Goonies, 35th of Stand By Me, 34th of The Lost Boys, 32nd of Dream a Little Dream and The Burbs crosses, Corey Feldman digitizes iconic items from those movie sets to make available in his custom proprietary NFT store via Cosmic Wire.

To continue “the summer of love” 2021, and help launch Corey Feldman’s NFT store, there will be a fully interactive NFT based streaming event celebrating 50 years of film with his most classic films and cast, followed immediately by a live celebrity filled concert celebrating his music career as he enters his fiftieth year. His unearthed collection will be used as decor and tributes to Corey Feldman to warm up love-filled nights. Premiere virtual ticket holders will be treated to a more immersive experience with Corey Feldman and friends.

The NFT artwork will be authenticated and protected using proprietary and unique technology from Cosmic Wire partners, REV3AL Technology, and NCODED, disruptive multi-factor authentication and encryption technology that shows the authentic creation of the work and protects it from being counterfeited in the digital space.

The holistic multi-media company will be producing and publishing a number of exciting projects over the coming months while also founding a clean energy solution specifically focused on the environmental impact of the crypto industry and secure digital archive to protect humanity’s most valuable assets.

Feldman recently outlined his plan of attack for the next 6 months. Check out his message to the fans at this location. Stay tuned to his official Twitter account, Instagram account and his official website, www.coreyfeldman.net, for further details.

