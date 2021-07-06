First Five ‘Halloween’ Films To Receive 4K UHD Release Via Shout Factory

This Halloween will be like no other…. It’s coming to you in 4K UHD! It’s been 43 years since the John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. Now it – and its immediate sequels – can be experienced like never before as it is presented in the best video and audio quality ever. Scream Factory™ has announced 4K UHD releases of the first 5 Halloweenfilms, marking the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4 and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time!

Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase, and will include a Blu-ray™ of the film as well as previously existing bonus features.

Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

On a black and unholy Halloween night years ago, little Michael Myers brutally slaughtered his sister in cold blood. For the last fifteen years, the people of Haddonfield have rested easily, knowing that Michael was safely locked away in a mental hospital … until tonight. Michael has escaped and he will soon return to the same quiet neighborhood to relive his grisly murder again. For this is a night of evil. Tonight is Halloween.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary With Co-Writer/Director John Carpenter And Actress Jamie Lee Curtis

Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Editor Tommy Lee Wallace And Actor Nick Castle

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

· NEW Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With John Carpenter And Jamie Lee Curtis

· Audio Commentary With Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace And Nick Castle

· “The Night She Came Home”

· TV Version Footage

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· Radio Spots

DISC 3 (Blu-ray)

· Original Color Timing Presentation

· Vintage Interview With Producer Moustapha Akkad

· “Halloween: A Cut Above The Rest”

· “Halloween Unmasked 2000”

· Halloween – The Extended Cut In HD (TV Inserts Are In Standard Definition)

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· Radio Spots

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p 4K Dolby Vision (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, 5.1, Original Mono

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, 5.1, Original Mono

DISC 3 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (2.35:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

Picking up exactly where the first film left off, Halloween II follows the same ill-fated characters as they encounter the knife-wielding maniac they left for dead in the first film. The inhuman Michael Myers is still very much alive and out for more revenge as he stalks the deserted halls of the Haddonfield hospital. As he gets closer to his main target, Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) discovers the chilling mystery behind the crazed psychopath’s actions. Written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, Halloween II is a spine-tingling dark ride into the scariest night of the year.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal (Theatrical Version)

· Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock (Theatrical Version)

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW 2021 4K Scan From The Original Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

· NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With Director Rick Rosenthal (Theatrical Version)

· Audio Commentary With Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock (Theatrical Version)

· “The Nightmare Isn’t Over – The Making Of Halloween II” Featuring Rick Rosenthal, Dick Warlock, Composer Alan Howarth, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, Actors Lance Guest And Leo Rossi, And More

· Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations

· Deleted Scenes With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

· Alternate Ending With Optional Audio Commentary With Rick Rosenthal

· Still Gallery

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV and Radio Spots

DISC 3 (DVD)

· Television Cut (in standard definition)

· Film Script (DVD ROM)

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Dolby Vision (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Stereo

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Stereo

DISC 3 – DVD: 4×3 Full Frame/Dolby Digital Mono

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

A terrified toy salesman is mysteriously attacked. At the hospital, he babbles and clutches the year’s most popular Halloween costume, an eerie pumpkin mask. Suddenly, Doctor Daniel Challis (Tom Atkins, The Fog, Night Of The Creeps) finds himself thrust into a terrifying Halloween nightmare. Working with the salesman’s daughter, Ellie, Daniel traces the mask to the Silver Shamrock Novelties company and its founder, Conal Cochran (Dan O’Herlihy, RoboCop). Ellie and Daniel uncover Cochran’s shocking Halloween plan and must stop him before trick-or-treaters across the country never come home in this terrifying thriller from writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace (Stephen King’s IT).

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With Director Tommy Lee Wallace

· Audio Commentary With Actor Tom Atkins

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative, Approved By Cinematographer Dean Cundey

NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With Tommy Lee Wallace

· Audio Commentary With Tom Atkins

· “Stand Alone: The Making Of Halloween III: Season Of The Witch” Featuring Tommy Lee Wallace, Actors Tom Atkins And Stacey Nelkin, Stunt Coordinator Dick Warlock, Director Of Photography Dean Cundey, And More

· Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: Revisiting The Original Shooting Locations With Host Sean Clark And Tommy Lee Wallace

· Interview With Make-Up Effects Artist Tom Burman

· Still Gallery

· Theatrical Trailers

· TV Spots

· Radio Spots

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Dolby Vision (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC 2 – BLU RAY: 1080p High-Definition (2.35:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

He butchered 16 people trying to get to his sister. He was shot and incinerated, but still the entity that Dr. Sam Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) calls “Evil on two legs” would not die. Tonight, Michael Myers has come home again … to kill! This time, Michael returns to Haddonfield for Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris, 2009’s Halloween II, The Last Boy Scout) – the orphaned daughter of Laurie Strode – and her babysitter Rachel (Ellie Cornell, Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers, House Of The Dead). Can Loomis stop Michael before the unholy slaughter reaches his innocent young niece?

Michael Pataki, Sasha Jenson and Kathleen Kinmont co-star in this smash sequel that marked the long-awaited return to the original storyline and remains infamous for its startling twist ending and graphic violence.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

· NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

· NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With Actors Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris

· Audio Commentary With Director Dwight H. Little And Author Justin Beahm

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

· NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

· NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With Ellie Cornell And Danielle Harris

· Audio Commentary With Dwight H. Little And Justin Beahm

· “The Making Of Halloween 4: Final Cut”

· “The Making Of Halloween 4”

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

· Still Gallery

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Dolby Vision (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)

Because Hell would not have him, Michael Myers survived the mine explosion thought to have killed him. One year later, his traumatized young niece Jamie (Danielle Harris, Rob Zombie’s Halloween) is horrified to discover she has a telepathic bond with her evil Uncle … and that Uncle Michael is on his way back to Haddonfield. But Dr. Loomis (the legendary Donald Pleasence) has a new plan to destroy The Boogey Man in his childhood home using Jamie as bait. Tonight, the carnage begins again: Michael Myers is back with a vengeance! Ellie Cornell and Beau Starr return for this hit sequel that features grisly gore by K.N.B. EFX Group (The Walking Dead, Army Of Darkness).

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

· NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

· NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With Actor Don Shanks

· Audio Commentary With Director Dominique Othenin-Girard And Actors Danielle Harris And Jeffrey Landman

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

· NEW 2021 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

· NEW 2021 Dolby Atmos Track

· Audio Commentary With Don Shanks

· Audio Commentary With Dominique Othenin-Girard, Danielle Harris And Jeffrey Landman

· “Inside Halloween 5”

· “The Making Of Halloween 5”

· “On The Set: Behind-The-Scenes Footage”

· Halloween 5 Promo

· Theatrical Trailer

· TV Spots

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Dolby Vision (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

4K Ultra-HD with Dolby Vision HDR playback requires Dolby Vision-capable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player and Dolby Vision-capable 4K UHD Television.

