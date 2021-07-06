SPONGE Announce ‘Lavatorium’ Album, Release First Single & Video For “Stitch”

It’s been nearly 5 years since Detroit’s alternative rock superstars Sponge have released a full-length album of brand-new music. In the interim, the band – still led by singer/founder Vin Dombroski along with longtime guitarists Andy Patalan and Kyle Neely plus bassist Tim Patalan and drummer Jason Hartless – continued to hone their chops with multiple national and international tours. All of that hard work has most certainly paid off, just check out the lead-off track “Stitch” from the band’s new studio album Lavatorium.

Kicking off with a pounding floor-tom rhythm, “Stitch” busts into the bathroom stall of your inner mind with a ferocious energy and an absolute monster of a guitar riff that’ll pick your subconscious off the toilet seat and give it a swirly. Filmmaker James Edwards has crafted a provocative, visually unsettling music video for the track that brings this grungy, hard-hitting song to life.

And “Stitch” is just the beginning of the delight that awaits listeners. Dombroski and company offer a passionate glimpse of twisted romance on “Fits My Addiction,” sing an ode to the Year Of Our Pandemic 2020 with “Socially Distant,” and even step into some country boots with “If Cobain Was A Cowboy.” Also don’t miss the band’s supercharged new version of their smash hit from 1994, “Plowed,” which shows just how far these veterans have come. All in all, Lavatorium may be one of the most diverse and satisfying albums of their long career. It will be available on all formats including digital, CD in a digipak, and on limited edition clear vinyl! Dombroski adds, “The band is super excited to have Cleopatra Records release this collection of songs that we’re so proud of. And we can’t wait to play these new songs at the shows for our fans!”

Pre-order the CD/vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/?s=sponge+lavatorium&post_type=product

Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/sponge_lavatorium

‘Lavatorium’ Track List:

1. Stitch

2. Catastrophilia

3. The Night Of The Drunken Cobra

4. Socially Distant

5. Fits My Addiction

6. On The Dead Highway

7. Sorry

8. Lavatorium

9. If Cobain Was A Cowboy

10. Devil In The Field

11. All We Ever Wanted

12. Plowed

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.