‘The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It’ To Receive 4K UHD Release In August!

Witness the chilling terror and unknown evil when “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on July 23. The film is directed by Michael Chaves (“The Curse of La Llorona”) and stars Vera Farmiga (“Annabelle Comes Home,” TV’s “Bates Motel”) and Patrick Wilson (“Annabelle Comes Home,” “The Nun”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on August 24.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” was produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the “Conjuring” Universe films. The film also stars Ruairi O’Connor (Starz’ “The Spanish Princess”), Sarah Catherine Hook (Hulu’s “Monsterland”) and Julian Hilliard (Wandavision, TV’s “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and “The Haunting of Hill House”).

On July 23, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

On August 24 "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

SYNOPSIS: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

“By Reason of Demonic Possession” – An in depth look at the true story that inspired the movie

“The Occultist” – Meet the terrifying new addition to the Conjuring Universe

“Exorcism of Fear” – Delve into the making of the movie and the chilling exorcism scene that opens the film”

“DC Horror Presents The Conjuring: The Lover #1” – A video comic that takes you deeper into the Conjuring Universe

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” DVD contains the following special feature:

”By Reason of Demonic Possession”

